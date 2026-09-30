The incident happened at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on Sept 27.

BMW stops, then continues driving against traffic in Ang Mo Kio, driver looks ‘surprised and confused’

A driver got quite a shock recently when a white BMW car appeared to head straight towards his car, going against the flow of traffic in Ang Mo Kio.

Stomper Jake recounted the incident that occurred at around 2.33pm on Sept 27.

He told Stomp that he was waiting at the traffic junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 and Avenue 6 when he saw the BMW approaching from the opposite junction.

Instead of going to the lanes on the right, it entered the lane to the left of Jake’s vehicle, which was going in the opposite direction. Another driver honked at the BMW once, possibly to alert the driver to the error.

Dashcam footage shows the car stopping next to another car in front of the Stomper’s vehicle, as though the driver realises she has entered the wrong lane.

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Recalling the moment, Jake said: “I thought she (the driver) stopped, realised her mistake and wanted to reverse. However, she continued on along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 against the traffic.”

When asked to describe the driver’s expression at the time, he noted that it was “one of surprise and confusion”.

Five seconds barely pass before the BMW moves again, driving against the flow of traffic.

Jake’s rear camera captures the car appearing to stop in the leftmost lane, though it is unclear what happens afterwards.

‘A textbook example of distracted driving’: Stomper

Reflecting on the incident, the Stomper remarked that there were clear lane markings on the road to direct motorists to the correct paths. He thus felt that the driver’s failure to notice them was rather dangerous.

“It is deeply concerning to witness such dangerous behaviour on the road,” he commented. “Given the clear road markings and prominent signs, this goes beyond an honest mistake and is a textbook example of distracted driving, one of the leading causes of preventable accidents.”

According to the Singapore Police Force, driving against the flow of traffic as indicated by traffic signs is a traffic offence which carries six demerit points and fines of up to $200.

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