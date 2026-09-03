Black smoke billows from Tampines shop after electrical box catches fire, 20 people evacuated

A fire broke out at a ground-floor shop unit in Tampines on Sept 3.

About 20 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a ground-floor unit in Tampines on Sept 3.

Stomper MHJM alerted Stomp to the fire at Block 477 Tampines Street 43 and shared photos and videos of the incident.

In one video, black smoke can be seen billowing from the unit as firefighters arrive at the scene.

The Tampines resident, who lives at a nearby block, said he could see the commotion from his home.

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“From my house, I saw it and a lot of people were there too,” he said.

He said the affected unit was a food outlet selling dishes such as mee rebus and mee siam, near a coffee shop where residents were having their meals.

According to the Stomper, patrons were asked to leave the coffee shop because of the smoke.

“The SCDF and police asked them to leave the coffee shop due to the smoke,” he said.

A photo shared with Stomp shows a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicle at the scene, while emergency responders can be seen wheeling a stretcher nearby.

The SCDF told Stomp that it was alerted to the fire at about 8.20am.

“The fire involved an electrical distribution box in a unit on the ground floor,” an SCDF spokesperson said.

“SCDF extinguished the fire with a water jet.”

About 20 people were evacuated from the affected block as a precaution.

A person from a neighbouring unit was assessed for shortness of breath but declined to be taken to hospital.

There were no other reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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