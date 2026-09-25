Smoke was seen billowing from a 12th-floor flat on Sept 24.

Black smoke billows from Pasir Ris flat after fire breaks out, debris seen falling from unit

Black smoke was seen billowing from a 12th-floor flat in Pasir Ris on Sept 24, prompting the evacuation of about 50 people.

Several Stompers alerted Stomp to the fire at Block 426 Pasir Ris Drive 6 at around 6.20pm.

Stomper Stephen, a resident of the area, spotted the smoke while he was in the passenger seat of a car on his way to work.

Photos he shared with Stomp show a thick plume of grey and black smoke rising from the upper floors of the block.

Stomper Joan, who was passing by while on her way to pick up her child, also saw the fire at about 6.26pm.

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She shared videos showing the blaze and emergency vehicles arriving at the scene.

“There was no sign of people in the flat,” she said.

She added: “A lot of debris fell from the unit.”

Debris was observed falling onto the ground at the foot of the block. PHOTO: STOMP

Stomper Maya also alerted Stomp to the blaze and shared videos showing thick black smoke billowing from the flat on the topmost floor of the block.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 6.15pm.

“Upon SCDF’s arrival, black smoke was emitting from a unit on the 12th floor,” said an SCDF spokesperson.

Firefighters conducted forcible entry into the unit, where items in the bedrooms and living room were on fire.

The blaze was extinguished using two water jets.

There was no one in the unit at the time.

Police and SCDF evacuated about 50 people from the block as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SCDF added that the top three causes of fires in residential premises are unattended cooking, electrical fires and unattended lighted materials.

Residents are advised not to leave cooking unattended, overload power sockets or charge devices overnight without supervision.

Lighted materials such as incense sticks and cigarettes should also never be left unattended and must be fully extinguished before disposal.

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