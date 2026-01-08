Bishan cafe adjusts outdoor seating, will manage noise levels after resident's complaint

A cafe in Bishan has taken action following feedback from a resident who was concerned about walkway obstruction and noise levels.

Stomper Cindi first noticed the issues at Grin Affair, located at Block 505D Bishan Street 11, on Jan 1.

"The placement of the tables and chairs exceed the legal boundary allocated to the commercial unit," she said.

Cindi was referring to the 1.2m corridor clearance rule under the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)'s fire safety guidelines.

She told Stomp: "The shop has placed tables and chairs in the common corridor, which is not rented by the business. It is a public space used by residents.

"The tables and chairs even extended beyond the common corridor into the playground entrance area, blocking access to it."

Cindy said the situation has worsened over time, with an increasing number of tables and chairs placed outside the cafe. This obstructed pedestrian flow and hindered the movement of wheelchair users, especially near the stone stairways, she added.

Cindi also claimed that noise from the cafe's outdoor seating area late at night after 10.30pm disrupts nearby residents.

"The owner should be more considerate," she quipped. "There is nothing to grin about (here)."

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for Grin Affair said it is aware of the feedback.

"We take residents' concerns seriously," the spokesperson shared.

"Upon being made aware of the feedback regarding our outdoor seating arrangement, we have reviewed the setup and have since adjusted the placement of our tables and chairs to ensure clearer walkways and unobstructed access, including for wheelchair users.

"We are mindful that our shop is located within a residential area. As such, we have also reminded our staff to manage noise levels, particularly during the later hours of the evening, and to be considerate of nearby residents at all times."

Grin Affair remains committed to "operating responsibly and in a manner that respects the surrounding community", said the spokesperson, adding: "We will continue to monitor the situation and make further adjustments if necessary."

