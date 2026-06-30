Bin fire at Redhill HDB block ‘jolts’ Stomper awake in middle of the night

Some residents at Block 75B Redhill Road were awakened after a fire broke out on the ground floor in the early hours of June 28.

Stomper Rafael said he was startled by the commotion at around 12.40am.

“Sleeping residents were jolted awake by a midnight fire,” he said, adding that the “absolute chaos woke up half our block”.

Photos and a video he shared show flames engulfing a bin on a grass patch before firefighters extinguished the blaze. Officers can also be seen dousing the charred remains with water.

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In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 12.30am.

“The fire involved discarded items in a bin on the ground floor,” an SCDF spokesperson said.

SCDF extinguished the fire using a hose reel.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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