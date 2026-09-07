A Tampines resident was concerned to see an iron rack left on the ledge for days.

‘Big and heavy’ iron rack removed from Tampines HDB ledge after Stomper warns: ‘Anytime will hit people to death’

A resident was concerned to see an iron rack left on the ledge of an HDB block in Tampines for days.

Stomper Flowers shared photos and a video of the item on a ledge outside a seventh-floor unit at Tampines Street 22 on Aug 29.

She identified the object as a “big and heavy” bamboo pole holder made out of iron.

Despite providing feedback to the town council, the item was still there on Sept 2, said the Stomper.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“I hope Stomp can help,” she added. “Anytime it will drop and hit people to death.”

Town council tried to contact resident several times

In response to a Stomp query, Tampines Town Council said on Sept 4 that it had made several attempts to contact the resident and issued several notices upon receiving the feedback.

“We subsequently conducted a follow-up check and confirmed that the item has since been removed,” the town council added.

Flowers confirmed with Stomp on Sept 7 that the item is no longer on the ledge.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.