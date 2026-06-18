Bedroom fire at Yishun block spreads to upstairs air-con compressor, 28 residents evacuated

A fire that broke out in a fifth-floor flat at Block 844 Yishun Street 81 on June 18 spread to the air-conditioning compressor of the unit above.

Stomper Shaun, who lives in the same block, said he witnessed firefighters responding to the incident at around 12pm.

He added that he was among those evacuated as a precaution and was allowed to return home about an hour later.

Another resident in the area, Stomper F, said he saw flames engulfing a room in the affected unit at around 12.05pm.

“I could see the room ablaze and the fire spreading out from the window,” he said. “The flames reached the unit above, and the air-conditioning compressor was burnt and melted.”

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

Videos shared by the Stompers show flames and thick plumes of smoke billowing from the affected unit.

In a Facebook post at 3.30pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 11.50am.

The fire involved a bedroom in a fifth-floor unit.

“SCDF firefighters conducted forcible entry into the unit and extinguished the fire with two water jets,” SCDF said.

“As a result of the fire, the living room of the fifth-floor unit also sustained burn damage. The air-conditioning compressor on the sixth floor also caught fire, and SCDF extinguished the fire with a water jet.”

A total of 28 residents were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precaution.

Two people were assessed by SCDF paramedics. One was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation, while the other was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after experiencing chest discomfort.

Preliminary findings indicate that the fire likely started from an electrical source in the affected bedroom.

How to prevent electrical fires

SCDF reminded the public on the following fire prevention tips:

Do not overload electrical outlets with electrical appliances;

Always switch off appliances when they are not in use;

Check the condition of electrical wires regularly. Frayed wires or cracked cords should be replaced or repaired immediately;

Do not run wires under carpets or mats, and keep wires away from hot surfaces;

Use only appliances and electrical plugs bearing the Safety Mark. The categories of controlled appliances can be found at www.consumerproductsafety.gov.sg; and

Do not leave batteries or devices charging unattended for extended periods, or leave them charging overnight.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics fire

scdf

Yishun

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.