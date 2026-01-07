Bedok resident offers $50 reward for lost Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

A man is looking for his lost Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and is offering $50 to anyone who returns it.

Stomper Anonymous said he lost the phone on Dec 26, though he is unsure of the exact circumstances.

He explained: "I'm not sure if I misplaced it or if someone took it. I'm also not sure where I have lost it, but I can say it's definitely around the Bedok area because I'm staying around there."

On Jan 2 at about 9.35am, the phone's last known location was shown to be near Bedok South Neighbourhood Park.

Anonymous said: "The phone was at Block 18 Bedok South Road and it's not moving anymore. Hopefully, whoever found it can return it to me."

According to the Stomper, the phone's location has been turned off since Jan 6.

If you have any information about the phone, kindly contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation