The incident happened at Palawan Beach in Sentosa, on July 18.

Beach fun cut short after woman allegedly steps on tar in Sentosa and develops dry, irritated skin

A family enjoying an afternoon at Palawan Beach had to cut their outing short after stepping in what they were told was oil tar.

Stomper C said she, her husband and their toddler were playing at the Sentosa beach on July 18 at around 5pm when she suddenly noticed a black, sticky substance coating a large part of the sole of her foot.

“My husband was also affected and my toddler came into contact with a small amount,” she told Stomp.

According to the Stomper, a beach lifeguard who assisted the family identified the substance as “oil tar”.

“It was difficult to remove, stained my shoes, and I later developed a small dry, red and irritated patch on my sole,” C said.

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PHOTO: STOMP

“I was especially worried because my toddler has eczema-prone skin.”

The Stomper’s family had been looking forward to spending time at the beach, but instead had to stop playing and seek help cleaning up.

“I only managed to take one photo afterwards, but the stains were still visible even after the lifeguard helped to clean them,” she recounted.

C added that she reported the incident to Sentosa as she was concerned the same thing could happen to other visitors.

“I am sharing this so that other visitors can be more careful, especially before allowing young children to play barefoot.”

Sentosa: No oil spill reported that day

In response to Stomp’s queries, a Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) spokesperson said on Aug 5 that it is aware of the Stomper’s feedback and the safety of guests remains its top priority.

SDC said it conducts multiple patrols daily along its beaches to remove flotsam, including tar balls, as part of regular maintenance.

“We also work closely with Singapore’s maritime authorities and other national agencies to monitor and respond to any oil spillage incidents in our waters,” the spokesperson added.

“On the day of the incident, there was no reported oil spill.”

SDC said its beaches remain safe for guests to enjoy.

Should members of public come into contact with possible tar residue, they can look for SDC’s Beach Patrol Officers or call 1800-RANGERS for assistance.

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