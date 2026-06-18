Battery pack catches fire in Kaki Bukit unit, traffic disrupted for over an hour

A fire broke out at an industrial unit along Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace on June 17.

Stomper Roger, who was in the area, said he noticed a “burning smell” at around 10.30am.

He added that a section of Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace was closed to traffic for more than an hour to facilitate firefighting operations.

Photos shared by the Stomper show a fire engine parked outside a row of industrial units.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 31 Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace at about 11am.

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“The fire involved a lithium-ion battery pack in a second-floor unit,” an SCDF spokesperson said.

“SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet.”

One person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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