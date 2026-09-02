A group of almost 20 otters were seen outside Raffles Hotel on Sept 2.

Awww! Cute video of otter family on morning ‘jog’ outside Raffles Hotel will brighten your day

A group of almost 20 otters were seen outside Raffles Hotel at Beach Road on the morning of Sept 2, much to the delight of one witness.

Stomper Yong Hong, who works in the area, shared a video taken by his colleague at around 7am.

“A group of otters came to visit Raffles Hotel early this morning,” said Yong Hong. “After running past the main lobby, they ran out towards Bras Basah Road.”

In the video, about 10 otters can be spotted trotting past the iconic building. They are followed by around seven other otters that are seen on the hotel’s steps and carpet before catching up with the first group.

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Yong Hong said the hotel’s doormen usually arrive at about 8am, so only gardeners doing maintenance work were present at the time of the incident.

“This isn’t the first time my colleague has seen otters, but it’s the first instance caught on camera,” the Stomper added.

“And it’s a much bigger otter family now.”

Do’s and don’ts when encountering otters

According to the National Parks Board, otters are attracted to places where they can hunt and eat. Once they find an accessible pond with a food source, they are likely to return.

What to do and not do when encountering otters. PHOTO: NATIONAL PARKS BOARD

When encountering otters, members of the public should:

Observe them from a safe distance

Refrain from feeding them

Refrain from approaching, touching, chasing or disturbing them

Avoid loud noises and flash photography

Keep pet dogs on a short, taut leash

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