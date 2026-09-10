An Anywheel bicycle in Sungei Kadut was seen with vines all over it.

Anywheel bicycle abandoned at Sungei Kadut for so long, vines have grown all around it

Twisting vines do not just grow outside Sleeping Beauty’s castle — they apparently crawl up abandoned bicycles in Singapore too.

Stomper M spotted the befuddling sight in Sungei Kadut recently, alongside other bicycles that seemed to have been left behind.

He told Stomp that this is not a new development: “For two years, these Anywheel bicycles have been vandalised, abandoned here. Some even have long grass grown over them already.”

A video shared with Stomp shows bicycles — some unmarked and some belonging to other bicycle-sharing platforms — lining the pavements on both sides of Sungei Kadut Street 1.

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According to M, he has been seeing abandoned bicycles there, including the one with overgrown vines, since he began working in the area in 2024.

HelloRide workers seen collecting bicycles there ‘daily’

However, not all bicycles are completely forgotten. M shared that HelloRide workers come around to collect their bicycles that end up in the area “daily”.

Desperate for the rest to be picked up too, M and fellow workers approached the HelloRide employees to see if they could do anything with the other bicycles.

Unfortunately, the employee said they were not supposed to touch the Anywheel bicycles as “it is not theirs”.

Expressing their frustration, M said: “We are all extremely frustrated. Why is it that one company clears well and another company cannot clear it (the bicycles) for many years?”

What Anywheel says about recovering abandoned bikes

M claimed he made “repeated attempts to contact Anywheel”, but did not amount to anything.

He also tried to report the matter many times via the OneService portal, but to no avail.

In response to Stomp’s queries, an Anywheel spokesperson noted that most of these bicycles have been misused, fixed with personal locks, vandalised, or stolen.

“Recovering these bikes requires significant operational time and resources that could otherwise focus on improving service availability for riders.”

When Anywheel receives a report, its operations team will assess the situation and take appropriate action, which may include removing unauthorised locks or recovering and repairing affected bicycles.

“Response times may vary depending on the location and the severity of the issue, with cases involving significant damage or safety concerns prioritised,” the spokesperson added.

Anywheel revealed that its on-ground teams have observed recurring instances of vandalism and theft involving shared bicycles in the vicinity, sharing photos from its operations.

Vandalised and stolen shared bicycles have often been spotted in Sungei Kadut. PHOTO: ANYWHEEL

Thus, the company is unable to confirm how long the bicycle pictured has been in Sungei Kadut. Its presence also does not necessarily indicate that it has been there continuously.

As of Sept 5, M said that most of the bicycles in the area have been cleared.

Stomp has reached out to Anywheel for further comment.

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