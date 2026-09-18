The resident’s feedback comes after an earlier complaint about the browning greenery in Tampines GreenCourt.

Another resident says Tampines GreenCourt turning brown because it’s well-loved: ‘Not botak for no reason’

A resident has shed more light on the state of greenery in the Tampines GreenCourt estate, describing it as “a good problem to have”.

Stomper Park Lim shared his thoughts after reading an earlier Stomp article in which a resident expressed disappointment over damaged pillars and browning vegetation at Block 630B Tampines North Drive 2.

“It’s becoming brown court instead of green court,” the resident had complained about the park in front of her block.

Heavy usage and hot weather likely contribute to park’s decline: Resident

Park Lim, however, feels it is important to share more context to the issue.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“To be fair, the park did not become ‘botak’ for no reason,” he noted. “It is heavily used every day, which is actually a good thing.”

This is especially so after this year’s World Cup tournament, which led to a surge in football’s popularity.

“There are kids playing, coaches conducting lessons and residents having matches at the park regularly,” said the Stomper, who moved into the estate in 2023.

“On top of that, people walk and train their dogs, dogs gather here at night, families picnic, children fly kites, and residents cycle, jog and use the park for all kinds of activities.”

Park Lim acknowledged that the recent dry and hot weather probably contributed to the park’s decline, but said heavy daily usage “has definitely taken a toll on the grass”.

He shared before-and-after photos showing the park with green lawns when it just opened three years ago and how it currently has “extensive yellow-brown patches”.

“The trees are still green, but much of the grass has clearly seen better days,” said Park Lim.

This is exactly why maintenance should be stepped up, he pointed out.

“Residents pay conservancy charges every month, so if the park is being used this heavily, the maintenance plan should reflect that,” the Stomper added.

“Increased watering and grass replacement are good plans, but hopefully they are not just plans — they need to be implemented consistently.”

According to Park Lim, the park did not turn brown overnight, and the wear and tear has been building up for “quite some time”.

“In short, the park is ‘botak’ because people actually love using it — which is a good problem to have,” he told Stomp. “But if GreenCourt is slowly turning into BrownCourt, then perhaps it is time to give the grass a little more help.”

Town council steps up watering, carrying out rectification works

Tampines Town Council previously said it has stepped up watering where needed and will continue to monitor the plants’ condition closely, including replacing plants where necessary.

It is also addressing the pillars with chipped corners at the estate and carrying out rectification works progressively.

The town council added that it would step up inspections of the common areas and continue to monitor the estate closely.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.