The accident on the morning of Oct 7 sent nine people to the hospital.

9 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident on TPE, motorcycle bursts into flames

Nine people were taken to hospital after an accident involving a car, a lorry and two motorcycles along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Oct 7.

A Stomper shared a video, taken at about 6.53am, showing a plume of thick black smoke rising above the expressway.

As the Stomper’s vehicle gets closer to the scene, a motorcycle can be seen engulfed in flames in front of a white lorry, with traffic building up behind it.

Members of public put out fire before SCDF arrives

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along the TPE towards the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) at about 6.50am.

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A 40-year-old male lorry driver and six lorry passengers, aged between 21 and 61, as well as two male motorcyclists, aged 25 and 37, were taken conscious to hospital.

“The 40-year-old male lorry driver and a 55-year-old male car driver are assisting with investigations,” a police spokesperson said.

SCDF took eight people to Sengkang General Hospital and one person to Changi General Hospital.

Another person was assessed for minor injuries and the person declined to be sent to the hospital,” an SCDF spokesperson said.

SCDF added that the fire involved a motorcycle and was extinguished by members of the public using fire extinguishers before firefighters arrived.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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