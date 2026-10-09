Sinfoodie is a new coffee shop at Blk 713 Clementi West Street 2.

80-cent kopi and $5 Western meals at new Clementi kopitiam, with drinks deal possibly here to stay

Every dollar and cent matters amid rising living costs, which is why Stomper Danny Chen is offering food and drink promotions at his newly opened kopitiam in Clementi.

Sinfoodie 幸福地, which opened at Block 713 Clementi West Street 2 on Oct 4, offers a variety of cuisines, including halal-certified options.

The coffee shop opened on Oct 4, but will have its official opening on Oct 11. PHOTO: STOMP

80-cent kopi and $5 Western meals

As part of its opening promotions, Sinfoodie is offering hot coffee and tea for just 80 cents each, down from the usual $1.40 to $1.60, depending on the drink.

Tea and coffee are currently only 80 cents each at the coffee shop. PHOTO: STOMP

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

The promotion runs until Nov 30, but Chen said that if it is well-received by residents, the owners will be “happy to continue offering 80-cent coffee and tea indefinitely”.

“We hope this can be a little something for the neighbourhood to enjoy every day,” he added.

Customers can also enjoy $5 meals from the Western stall between 11am and 3pm daily.

The Western food stall offers $5 dishes during lunchtime. PHOTO: STOMP

Options include Chicken Chop, Crispy Chicken Cutlet and Crispy Fish, served with fries or butter rice.

What’s cooking at the new Clementi kopitiam?

Speaking to Stomp, Chen said business has been brisk since the kopitiam opened on Oct 4.

“So far, the response has been very encouraging! We’ve been seeing a full house almost every day during lunchtime,” he noted.

“For dinner, we’re currently around 75% full, which I think is a pretty good start considering not all stalls have opened yet.”

Chen said all stalls will be operating by the grand opening on Sunday, Oct 11. He anticipates the crowd to grow once the full array of food is available.

Tenants at the coffee shop include:

Uncle Leong Seafood

Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang (halal)

Chong Pang Huat

Basil King

Lai Cai KKM

Qing Heritage Hainanese Chicken Rice

BUER Dumplings

Mamam House (halal)

XR Western

Drinks stall

As one of Sinfoodie’s owners, Chen hopes to create a comfortable and affordable dining spot for Clementi residents.

“My hope is quite simple. I want residents around Clementi to have a nice, clean and comfortable coffee shop with a good variety of food to choose from.

“Most importantly, we want to offer good food at reasonable prices.”

Chen added that the owners would consider extending the 80-cent drinks promotion if residents responded well to it, and would continue working with stall operators to introduce more affordable food deals.

The kopitiam is open daily from 6am to 11.30pm, although individual stalls have their own operating hours.

Sinfoodie 幸福地

Address: Blk 713 Clementi West Street 2, #01-115, Singapore 120713

Opening hours: 6am - 11.30pm daily

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.