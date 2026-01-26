79-year-old pedestrian hit by car in Bukit Batok, 20-year-old driver assisting with investigations

An elderly pedestrian was allegedly hit by a car at the junction of Bukit Batok East Avenue 4 and Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 on Jan 24.

Stomper Kai Rui said the incident happened at about 8.20pm.

"An elderly man was crossing the road when he was struck by a car that was turning," he said.

"The man was attended to by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and conveyed to hospital by ambulance. He was conscious at the time."

In response to Stomp's queries, the police and SCDF said they were alerted to the accident at about 8.20pm.

A 79-year-old male pedestrian was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A 20-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

