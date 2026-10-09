50 people evacuated after Sengkang condo living room catches fire

Police and SCDF officers evacuated residents from the affected block as a precaution.

About 50 people were evacuated after a fire broke out in a third-floor unit at La Fiesta condominium in Sengkang on Oct 8.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp it was alerted to the incident at Block 66 Sengkang Square at about 8.10pm.

The blaze involved the contents of a living room and was extinguished using one water jet and one hose reel.

Police and SCDF officers evacuated residents from the affected block as a precaution. There were no reported injuries.

Preliminary findings indicate that the fire was likely electrical in origin.

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Stomper Gary, who lives in a neighbouring condominium, shared photos and videos showing several emergency vehicles, including fire engines, ambulances and police vehicles, at the scene.

He said he noticed the commotion at around 8.20pm.

Another ambulance arrived after one was already at the scene, Gary said.

He also noticed a group of people, some of whom appeared distressed, speaking with police officers.

Gary said an eyewitness told him “there was a kid crying earlier for her papa” and that there was a smell in the area.

Another Stomper, who lives at La Fiesta, said the fire alarm near the lifts sounded repeatedly.

“The lift fire alarm triggered off about seven times in a row,” she said, sharing that a fellow resident alerted her to the incident.

SCDF shares electrical fire prevention tips

Following the incident, SCDF reminded the public to take the following precautions:

Do not overload electrical outlets with electrical appliances.

Always switch off appliances when they are not in use.

Check the condition of wires regularly. Frayed wires or cracked cords should be replaced or repaired immediately.

Do not run wires under carpets or mats, and keep wires away from hot surfaces.

Use only appliances and electrical plugs bearing the Safety Mark. The categories of appliances can be found at www.consumerproductsafety.gov.sg.

Do not leave batteries or devices charging unattended for extended periods, or leave them charging overnight.

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