A total of five rodents have been caught at Block 117 Geylang East Market and Hawker Centre in November.

5 rats caught at Geylang East hawker centre in November, as town council intensifies pest control operations

A resident has raised concerns about a possible rodent infestation at Block 117 Geylang East Market & Food Centre after spotting what he said were at least five rodents caught in traps over two days.

Stomper Pang told Stomp that he observed the trapped rodents on Nov 1 and 2 , prompting concerns about the cleanliness and hygiene of the premises.

“Within two days, at least five rodents were caught,” he said.

He shared a video and photos of rats in cages in the vicinity.

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He felt that the number of rodents caught suggested a larger problem that required more than routine pest-control measures.

Pang called for thorough cleaning of the premises, including the rubbish centre and surrounding drains, as well as checks for rat burrows.

He also urged the authorities to address the “root cause of the problem”.

Pang said he had submitted feedback to the town council.

Town council steps up pest control at Geylang East hawker centre

In response to Stomp’s queries, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council confirmed that it was aware of rats at the market and hawker centre.

“The town council is aware of rodent activity at Block 117 Geylang East Market and Hawker Centre and has been carrying out targeted and intensified rodent-control operations at the location,” a spokesperson said.

According to the town council, a total of five rodents have been caught in November, with the latest rodent-control operation conducted on Nov 4 .

The spokesperson said the town council works closely with its pest-control contractor to conduct regular inspections and targeted interventions, including treating rat burrows, deploying traps and carrying out night operations.

Inspection findings, public feedback and observed rodent activity are also reviewed regularly to identify hotspots and guide subsequent operations.

“In parallel, our cleaning team has increased cleaning frequency at the premises to minimise food waste and potential food sources for rodents,” the spokesperson said.

The town council is also working with relevant government agencies to reinforce good housekeeping and proper food waste disposal practices among commercial operators.

“Rodent management requires sustained and coordinated efforts,” the spokesperson added.

“The town council will continue to closely monitor the situation, assess the effectiveness of existing measures and adjust operations where necessary.”

It will also work with relevant agencies and stakeholders to strengthen preventive measures and maintain a clean environment for residents, stallholders and visitors.

Members of the public can report rodent sightings or provide estate-related feedback to the town council at 6282 0551 or through its Facebook and Instagram accounts.

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