$400 or $2,600? Customer and plumbing company dispute WhatsApp quote

What a homeowner believed would be a $400 plumbing job for two bathrooms turned into a $2,600 quotation and a disputed transport fee — though the plumbing companies in question refute her allegations.

Stomper AG told Stomp she contacted PG Plumbing after seeing the company’s Carousell advertisement on July 4, initially enquiring about work for "two toilets".

Later in the WhatsApp conversation, she clarified that she wanted the removal, disposal and installation of:

two toilet bowls

two shower heads

two mirrors

four racks

two wash basins with cabinets

two water heaters

and two bidets.

AG’s opening messages to the company enquired about work for “two toilets”. PHOTO: STOMP

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According to the Stomper, she then asked whether the quoted price of "not more than $400" covered all of those works, and received a thumbs-up reaction from the company, which she understood to be confirmation.

AG added she was informed of a $50 transport fee payable only if she decided not to proceed with the quotation.

“Based on this, I arranged an appointment for 10.30am on July 6, expecting the work to be completed within a reasonable time frame,” she said.

As she was attending church that morning, a friend waited at the flat on her behalf. However, the plumber only arrived at about 12.40pm, the Stomper said.

She added that the only update came at around 11.20am, when a PG Plumbing employee informed them that the plumber would be arriving later between 12pm to 1pm.

AG was only informed at 11.20am that the plumber would be late. PHOTO: STOMP

Quote allegedly changed after arrival

According to the Stomper, the plumber arrived wearing a Bee Plumbing polo shirt instead of one bearing PG Plumbing’s branding, leading to some confusion.

AG said the plumber then informed her friend that the quoted $400 only covered the removal and disposal of two toilet bowls, and that the remaining works would cost an additional $2,200 — bringing the total to $2,600.

Her friend declined the quotation, and the driver allegedly followed her around while insisting on collecting the $50 transport fee.

“Feeling intimidated, she eventually paid $30 in cash just to end the confrontation,” the Stomper said.

She did not lodge a report with the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case), saying that $30 was a relatively small amount and filing a complaint would also incur a fee.

The Stomper said her friend later called PG Plumbing to explain what had happened and questioned why payment was being demanded.

According to the Stomper, the call was muted and then ended before subsequent calls went unanswered.

“(The company) only called back several times after we mentioned that we intended to share our experience online, by which time my friend had already paid the driver,” AG explained.

The company allegedly only called back once AG’s friend had paid $30 to the plumbing company’s driver. PHOTOS: STOMP

When asked why she shared her experience with Stomp, AG said: “I hope the company reviews its pricing transparency, business practices, and staff training to ensure customers receive accurate quotations before appointments are arranged.”

“Companies registered in Singapore should be accountable to consumers and provide clear and honest pricing. Charging a transport fee after presenting a quotation that differed significantly from what had been represented is, in my opinion, unfair,” she added.

Thumbs-up emoji not confirmation: Plumbing companies refute allegations

Responding to Stomp, PG Plumbing said the quoted $400 covered only the removal, disposal and installation of two toilet bowls.

It said the customer had requested “much more works to be done”, making an on-site inspection necessary before a final quotation could be provided.

The company added that it had already informed the Stomper upfront that a $50 inspection fee would apply if the quotation was not accepted.

PG Plumbing informed AG that the $50 inspection fee would be waived if she engaged its services — which she ultimately did not.

When Stomp pointed out that the customer had sent a WhatsApp message listing all the requested works and received a thumbs-up reaction from the company, PG Plumbing said the emoji was not meant as confirmation.

“The inspection is required to know the details,” the company said, adding that business costs such as labour, fuel and vehicle expenses make token inspection fees necessary.

Based on this screenshot, a representative of the company had left a thumbs up emoji in response to AG’s clarification on the quote she was given. PHOTO: STOMP

PG Plumbing also said the customer had paid only $30 of the $50 inspection fee and that it had written off the outstanding $20 as a goodwill discount.

The company added: “If the customer has any issue, do feel free to reach out to us directly. We are happy to assist.”

Bee Plumbing also responded, confirming that the two companies have a business relationship.

“Bee and PG has business dealing. So it is common for our employee to go down,” the company said.

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