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34-year-old man found dead at Admiralty Drive block

Cherlynn NgCherlynn Ng
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A 34-year-old man was found dead at Block 360B Admiralty Drive on June 3.

The police told Stomp that they received a call for assistance at 4.35pm, while the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at 4.45pm.

The man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Stomper Cor said she was on her way home when she noticed a police tent at the scene, which had been cordoned off. She also noticed a few police vehicles and an ambulance.

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Police investigations are ongoing.

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