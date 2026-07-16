Stomper Zoey said her family’s female sulphur-crested cockatoo escaped from its cage on July 5 in the Bukit Tunggal area.

$3,000 reward offered as family searches for beloved cockatoo missing near Novena

A family whose beloved cockatoo has been missing for over 10 days is hoping for a happy reunion.

Stomper Zoey said her family’s female sulphur-crested cockatoo escaped from its cage on July 5 in the Bukit Tunggal area, which is near Novena.

“Our family is absolutely devastated and desperately wants our beloved bird home,” she said.

The family is offering a $3,000 reward for the cockatoo’s safe return or any information leading to its successful retrieval.

According to its owner, the cockatoo has white feathers with a distinctive yellow crest, six clipped feathers on each wing and a leg identification ring.

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Zoey said the bird is frightened of strangers, especially men.

“If spotted, please call me and I will come down to catch her,” she said.

She added that anyone with information can contact her at any time. Details will be kept strictly confidential.

Stomp recently shared the story of Star, an eight-year-old blue-and-gold macaw that went missing after being chased by an eagle. The bird was later reunited with Stomper Jeremy after members of the public spotted it and came forward with information.

Zoey hopes the public can once again help bring a beloved feathered companion safely home.

If you have any information on the cockatoo’s whereabouts, please contact us at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

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