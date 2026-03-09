3 men caught on camera allegedly stealing cash card from motorcycle, Decathlon chair in Woodlands carpark

Three men were caught on camera allegedly taking a cash card from a motorcycle and a Decathlon chair in a Woodlands multi-storey carpark on the morning of Feb 26.

Stomper V shared footage of the incident recorded by the dashboard camera in his car, which was parked facing his motorcycle at Block 527A Woodlands Drive 14.

The video shows three motorcycles parked in front of the car, the leftmost of which belonged to V. The rightmost motorcycle was covered with a tarp.

The Stomper's foldable camping chair can be seen at the back against the parapet wall between two of the other motorcycles.

On the Decathlon website, such chairs with armrests cost between $24.90 and $29.90.

At 5.03am, the trio show up and linger around the two uncovered motorcycles before leaving, with one of them carrying away the chair.

The Stomper alleged that a cash card with a value of between $10 and $20 was also stolen from his motorcycle.

"This is not the first time items have gone missing from this location," said the Stomper.

"Previously, my cash card was taken and my neighbour's too. I suspect this group go around at night and take cash cards."

V said he has made a police report.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

"I am sharing this to raise awareness about the repeated thefts happening in this area," added the Stomper. "I hope the relevant authorities can look into this matter."

