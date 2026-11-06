The police told Stomp that they were alerted to the accident at around 9.55pm.

2 taken to hospital, 4 drivers assisting with police investigations after 7-car pileup on PIE

An accident involving seven cars occurred along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) towards Changi on Nov 5.

The police told Stomp that they were alerted to the accident at around 9.55pm.

“A 37-year-old male car driver and his 26-year-old male passenger were conveyed conscious to hospital,” said the police.

Four other car drivers, aged between 43 to 59, are assisting with investigations.

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Stomper E shared a video taken at around 10.10pm, showing several cars and an ambulance at the scene.

According to an X post by the Land Transport Authority at 11.03pm, the accident resulted in congestion till the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE). Motorists were advised to avoid lanes one, two and three.

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Police investigations are ongoing.

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