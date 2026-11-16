An 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital and apprehended after she jumped off an HDB corridor ledge in Woodlands on Nov 15.

18-year-old woman jumps off Woodlands HDB ledge as screams are heard, taken unconscious to hospital

An 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital and apprehended after she jumped off an HDB corridor ledge in Woodlands on Nov 15.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 688E Woodlands Drive 75 at about 8pm. Upon their arrival, the woman was spotted sitting on the ledge.

“As it was assessed that the woman might pose a danger to herself, officers from the Crisis Negotiation Unit and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident,” the police added.

Woman jumps from ledge and lands on safety life pack

Stomper Shazzy, who was at the scene at around 8.30pm, saw police cordoning off the area and the woman “trying to jump” from the 16th storey — the highest floor of the block.

She said the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) arrived about half an hour later and went to the roof of the building.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“Before the DART rappellers could take instructions from the police to save the woman and bring her to safety, she appeared to make a call, then started to push herself forward and jump,” recounted Shazzy, who shared a video of the incident.

“There was a safety life pack on the ground, but I heard a loud thump and everyone screaming. A man was heard screaming the loudest, but I’m unsure who he was.”

According to the police, the woman jumped off the ledge at around 9.05pm and landed on the life pack deployed at the foot of the block.

She was conveyed unconscious to the hospital and was subsequently apprehended under Section 7 of the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

“A paramedic was seen trying to perform CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on the woman,” said Shazzy, adding that the woman was subsequently taken away on a stretcher.

“I hope she did not have any serious injuries and help is given to her.”

Stomp has contacted SCDF for more info.

HELPLINES

Mental well-being

National helpline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)

The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

Counselling

Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293

Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990

Online resources

mindline.sg/fsmh

eC2.sg

chat.mentalhealth.sg

carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)

limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.