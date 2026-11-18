The police were alerted to the accident along International Road towards Yung Kuang Road on Nov 15 at about 7am.

15 taken to hospital after 2 lorries collide in Jurong, SCDF officers pry open windows to rescue man

Fifteen people were taken to hospital after an accident involving two lorries in Jurong on Nov 15.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident along International Road towards Yung Kuang Road at about 7am.

“A 22-year-old male lorry driver and a total of 14 male passengers, aged between 25 to 52, were conveyed conscious to hospital,” the police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Stomp that it took ten people to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and five people to National University Hospital.

The 22-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with investigations.

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Stomper captures gripping footage of rescue operation

Stomper Elias shared videos taken at around 7.50am, showing both lorries and emergency vehicles at the scene.

In one clip spanning over six minutes, numerous SCDF officers can be seen trying to rescue a man from the front seat of a visibly damaged lorry.

The footage shows them prying open the lorry’s windscreen and window to reach the man. He is subsequently freed from the vehicle and taken away on a stretcher.

Meanwhile, several men sit in a row along a railing, watching the rescue operation while appearing to press against the injured parts of their bodies.

Several men were seen sitting in a row along a railing, watching the rescue operation while appearing to press against the injured parts of their bodies. PHOTO: STOMP

At least two other men can be spotted on the other lorry, also seemingly injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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