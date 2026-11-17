The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to 13 fires at Block 657B Punggol East between Nov 5 and 16.

A resident at an HDB block in Punggol is appealing for recognition for his niece, who he says repeatedly stepped in to put out multiple rubbish chute fires over a span of 12 days .

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to 13 fires at Block 657B Punggol East between Nov 5 and 16 that involved rubbish in the block’s centralised rubbish chute .

Of the 13 cases, three were extinguished by SCDF using a domestic hose, while the other 10 were extinguished by members of the public before SCDF arrived .

There were no reported injuries .

SCDF said preliminary findings indicate that the fires were incendiary in nature , and investigations are ongoing.

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In response to Stomp’s queries, the police also confirmed on Nov 17 that they were aware of the 13 cases and were looking into the matter .

Resident says niece helped extinguish fires on multiple occasions

Warren Sheldon Humphries, a resident of the block and an advocate for persons with disabilities (PWD), first alerted Stomp to a chute fire on the evening of Nov 7 .

He said residents, including his niece and caregiver Riley Ong , had gone downstairs to attend to the incident.

A video he shared showed a woman using a hose to spray water into the rubbish chute.

Warren initially expressed concern that a “serial arsonist” could be behind the repeated fires, adding that he had l ived at the block for three years and had never experienced such incidents before .

He said Riley had helped extinguish fires on multiple occasions at that point.

On one occasion, she had r eturned after sending him off for dialysis at around 6am and spotted a fire . Warren said she alerted a cleaner before using buckets of water to extinguish the flames herself .

Warren subsequently reported more fires to Stomp, including in the wee hours of Nov 12, and additional fires on Nov 13 and Nov 16.

Warren said Riley had been checking the area since midnight on Nov 16 when another fire broke out at around 5.22am, and another took place at around 4.27pm the same da y.

Resident appeals for recognition for niece

In an email to the commander of Punggol Fire Station, Warren praised his niece’s actions and asked SCDF to consider recognising her with an appropriate commendation.

He described Riley as someone who acted out of concern for her neighbours and did not seek publicity or personal reward.

“Five fires in two weeks are five occasions when Riley chose to step forward for her neighbours ,” he wrote.

Warren also asked SCDF to review the recurring fires and work with the relevant agencies to strengthen fire safety at the block.

In a message to Stomp on Nov 14, he also expressed worry about Riley’s safety, asking: “ If anything happens to her, who is going to take care of me?”

Warren nominated his niece for a Community First Responder Award. PHOTO: STOMP

On Nov 17, Warren updated that Riley had been nominated for a Community First Responder Award, which she will receive on Nov 2 7.

“ As her uncle and a fellow resident, I am immensely proud of her. ”

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