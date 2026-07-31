1 taken to hospital after car fire at Orchid Park condo in Yishun, witness hears ‘up to 5 explosions’

One person was taken to hospital after a car caught fire in the basement carpark of a Yishun condominium on July 29.

Those who witnessed the incident said they heard several loud bangs as flames engulfed the vehicle at Orchid Park condominium.

Videos shared by Stomper CK show dozens of residents gathered at the condominium carpark as fire engines and firefighters respond to the blaze.

Photos shared by Stomper Anonymous show firefighters in the basement carpark and the damaged car, which appears badly charred with parts of its exterior melted.

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According to Stomper CK, another witness said they heard “up to five explosions” at about 8.15pm.

Similarly, Anonymous said: “A car exploded like firecrackers in the basement carpark. Residents were evacuated from the building.”

In response to Stomp’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at 89 Yishun Street 81 at about 8.20pm.

“The fire involved a car in the basement carpark,” an SCDF spokesperson said.

SCDF extinguished the fire with two water jets and conveyed one person to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Hui Ying said in a Facebook post that residents of Tower 7 were evacuated following the fire, while grassroots volunteers and the People’s Association stepped in to offer assistance.

She also thanked SCDF, the police — including a full-time national serviceman — and a resident for their swift response and support.

“Good to see many neighbours looking out for one another,” she wrote.

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