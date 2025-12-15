Contribute

1 person taken to hospital after accident in Jurong East: 'It was a rainy day, please be careful on the road'

A person was taken to hospital following an accident at Jurong Gateway Road on Dec 15.

Stomper Wei Chung shared photos showing a person lying on the wet road with passers-by and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel attending to him.

An SCDF ambulance and an SBS Transit bus service 51 had stopped nearby.

The Stomper said it happened outside Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jurong East.

"It was a rainy day," he added. "Please be careful on the road."

In response to a Stomp query, SCDF said it was alerted to the accident at about 10.50am.

The person was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

