Vote for your favourite tech brands and stand to win up to $800 in Grab vouchers

Got strong opinions about your favourite phone brand, telco or tech service?

You can now vote for them in the HardwareZone Tech Awards 2026 Readers’ Choice survey — and stand a chance to win Grab vouchers at the same time.

Voting is open until Oct 16 and covers more than 40 categories spanning computing, communications, consumer electronics, home appliances and digital services.

This year, HardwareZone said it has made the most updates to the services category, reflecting changes in areas such as artificial intelligence services, shopping platforms and entertainment consumption.

$3,000 worth of Grab vouchers up for grabs

The total prize pool is worth $3,000 in Grab vouchers.

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The grand prize is an $800 Grab voucher, which will go to the 1,500th entry.

There are also two $300 Grab vouchers for the 500th and 1,000th entries, as well as 16 consolation prizes of $100 each.

Every 100th entry will win a prize, capped at 19 winners.

To take part, voters simply need to complete the Readers’ Choice survey and select the brands they feel have made the most positive impression or provided the best service.

PHOTO: HWZ

Readers get to choose the winners

The HardwareZone Tech Awards comprises two segments: Readers’ Choice and Editor’s Choice.

Readers’ Choice allows the public to vote for their favourite gadget and tech service brands in Singapore, while Editor’s Choice recognises consumer gadgets tested by HardwareZone’s editorial team during the qualifying period.

The awards are now in their 17th year, having first been held in 2010.

Results for the 2026 edition will be announced in late November. Voting closes on Oct 16.

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