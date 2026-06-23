Local celebrity couple Sheikh Haikel and his wife Anna Belle Francis opened the restaurant in North Bridge Road in 2024.

Sheikh Haikel’s chicken rice shop to reopen in Bussorah Street after former outlet’s lease runs out

Sherlyn Sim

The Straits Times

June 22, 2026

Fans of local chicken rice eatery Hai Ge Ji will be able to visit its new outlet in Bussorah Street in July after its North Bridge Road premises ceased operations on June 7 .

In a social media post on June 6, local rapper Sheikh Haikel, who owns the halal-certified restaurant with his wife Anna Belle Francis, announced that it was moving shop from 783 North Bridge to 69 and 70 Bussorah Street – a six-minute walk from their former outlet.

“And just like that, our two years here (in North Bridge Road) have come to an end... We’ve loved serving you our signature chicken rice at this spot, but it’s time for our chickens to cross the street to a new home!” he said.

Francis told media outlet 8days.sg that the landlord of its North Bridge Road location had in April asked the pair to leave the premises within the same month. She added that they were unable to secure a lease extension but asked the landlord to allow them to stay for one more month.

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Sheikh, 50, and Francis, 47, opened Hai Ge Ji Hainanese Chicken Rice – a play on his name Haikel – in July 2024.

The local rapper-turned-entrepreneur said then that they set out to open a halal Hainanese chicken rice shop that could compete with bigger brand names in Singapore such as Boon Tong Kee and Five Star Chicken Rice.

The local celebrity couple also own halal-certified beef noodles stall Hai Ge Ji Beef Noodles in Yishun, and a smaller beef noodles stall at Kopitiam Food Hall in Plaza Singapura.

The Straits Times has contacted Sheikh and Francis for more information.

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