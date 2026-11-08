Over 12,000 Pokémon fans take over The Kallang for 4km fun run, Pikachu Parade and more

More than 12,000 Pokémon fans descended on The Kallang on Nov 7 and 8 for Pokémon RUN 30 Singapore Edition, celebrating 30 years of the popular franchise.

Participants of all ages, many dressed as their favourite Pokémon characters, ran, jogged and walked along a 4km route filled with Pokémon-themed challenges and activities.

Unlike a typical race, the non-competitive event allowed participants to embark on their own Pokémon adventure, complete with a partner Pokémon, Gym challenges and collectibles.

PHOTO: TRIBBE

From choosing a Pokémon to completing Gym challenges

Before setting off, participants chose their partner Pokémon from three familiar favourites — Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle.

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Along the route, they passed through different Pokémon-themed zones, including a Grass Zone with a mini maze, a Fire Zone and a Water Zone where participants were sprayed with water guns.

They also hunted for Pokémon and collected stickers to fill their Pokédex.

Participants could earn a Gym Badge and collect special cards documenting their chosen Pokémon’s evolution as they progressed through the course.

Those who completed the run received commemorative Pokémon RUN 30 finisher medals.

Pikachu Parade draws crowds at Riverside Walk

The Pokémon fun continued beyond the finish line, with participants and members of the public heading to the free Festival Zone.

Visitors could meet Pikachu, walk through a Pokémon Time Tunnel and try their hand at Pokémon games.

There were also photo opportunities and other Pokémon-themed activities for fans of all ages.

The Pikachu Parade at Riverside Walk was another highlight, with fans gathering to catch a glimpse of the familiar yellow Pokémon.

The event marked Pokémon’s 30th anniversary, with the two-day run drawing fans of different generations to The Kallang.

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