Fandi Ahmad (left) and Michael Owen (right) discussed the highs and lows of football at Resorts World Sentosa.

Michael Owen and Fandi Ahmad share football memories and life lessons with fans at Sentosa

Michael Owen has opened up about the pressures of life as an elite footballer, saying the reality was far from the constant joy fans saw when players celebrated scoring goals.

According to a Berita Harian report, the former England striker and 2001 Ballon d’Or winner was speaking at a “Breakfast with the Legends” event organised by Resorts World Sentosa at The Bay Restaurant on July 18.

Owen shared the stage with Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad, as the pair met fans and reflected on their football careers.

‘It’s not always joy like what everyone sees’

Speaking about his experiences as an elite footballer, Owen said the reality could be difficult despite the fame and success that came with playing at the highest level.

“The reality is that it is difficult. It is not always the joy that everyone sees when players celebrate scoring a goal,” he said.

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“You are always unsettled, always chasing the next thing. And that was very difficult and very burdensome for me.”

One of the most memorable moments of Owen’s career came at the 1998 World Cup in France, when he scored a stunning solo goal against Argentina at just 18 years old.

Owen raced past several Argentine defenders before beating goalkeeper Carlos Roa, in a goal that remains one of the most memorable strikes in World Cup history.

“I was young and very brave at the time. I did not expect that even after so many years, many people I meet would still tell me that they remember the goal I scored against Argentina,” said Owen.

Speaking to The Straits Times in a separate interview, Owen also shared his 2026 World Cup final predictions.

“Spain will definitely win.

“Spain haven’t got the greatest individual players, France probably have, but Spain as a team have everything that England do not,” Owen said.

Fandi: ‘Effort, discipline and sacrifice’

Fandi also shared words of encouragement with fans during the event.

“Believe it or not, we can predict your future. What you need is effort, discipline and sacrifice to make that prediction a reality,” he said.

“I once predicted that I would wear the national jersey and become a legend for the country, and now I am here.”

Speaking to Berita Harian, Fandi said discipline and hard work were among the qualities that set legends apart.

“Even though I have retired from playing football, I still exercise at home every day, such as cycling to maintain my fitness level,” he said.

Fandi, who made history as the first Singaporean footballer to play in Europe with FC Groningen, was accompanied by his children, Iman and Iryan Fandi.

Fans at the exclusive breakfast event had the chance to hear the two football legends share stories from their careers and take photos with them.

They also got to participate in water polo activities alongside Owen and Fandi.

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