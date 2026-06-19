Tuck into a curated menu revisiting some of the Spanish restaurant’s most iconic tapas.

Makan: Treat yourself to these deals this weekend (June 19 to June 21)

From indulgent sweet treats to hearty meals, enjoy various flavours with these new culinary launches.

Here’s where to eat and drink next.

1. Celebrate Father’s Day and Esquina’s 15th anniversary at one go

Esquina, helmed by Barcelona-born Chef-Owner Carlos Montobbio, marks its 15th anniversary with a special Father’s Day weekend lunch — available only on June 20 and 21.

From 11.30am to 2.30pm, tuck into a curated menu revisiting some of the Spanish restaurant’s most iconic tapas that takes you through Esquina’s history. Expect flavourful dishes like Cadoret Oyster with jalapeño ponzu and salmon roe, and Squid Croqueta with ajoarriero salsa and saffron aioli.

Priced at $88++ per person, we say vamos, amigos!

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2. Mr Bean Singapore launches new black sesame pancakes with mochi and cookie fillings

Mr Bean Singapore has rolled out new pancake flavours — Black Sesame Mochi Pancake and Black Sesame & Cookie Pancake. STOMP PHOTO: ALICIA CHUA

Black sesame fans, this one’s for you. Mr Bean Singapore has rolled out two new pancake flavours — Black Sesame Mochi and Black Sesame & Cookie.

Rich, fragrant, and comforting, the new treats are packed with the deep, lingering flavour that black sesame lovers know and crave. Whether you prefer the chewy bite of mochi or a crumbly cookie crunch, these pancakes are made for anyone looking for a wholesome snack.

Don’t forget to check out their lychee soy milk, made with real lychee and blended with silky soy milk for a sweet, fruity finish.

3. Enjoy one of Asia’s top pizzas from the comfort of your home

Each pizza is meticulously made from Molino Pasini flour from Northern Italy and undergoes 24-hour proofing process. PHOTO: ANTO PIZZA E APERITIVI

ANTO Pizza e Aperitivi, which calls itself Singapore’s top-ranked pizza, has just launched its long-awaited delivery service that will bring its pizzas directly to your doorstep.

Ranked 15th on the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2026 list, ANTO remains the only local pizzeria to hold the prestigious Golden Ticket recognition. Led by Chef Antonio Brancato, each pizza is meticulously made from Molino Pasini flour from Northern Italy and undergoes 24-hour proofing process.

Pizza lovers can get all they knead — including new flavours like Bottarga alla Scapece, Lucana Ritrovata, and Anatra Quasi all’Arancia — via Oddle.

4. Jumbo Seafood’s iconic East Coast Park outlet rolls out monthly promos before closure

The iconic eatery will roll out monthly farewell specials before its closure. PHOTO: JUMBO SEAFOOD

Jumbo Seafood recently announced that it would cease operations at its East Coast Park (ECP) outlet upon expiry of its lease on Sep 30 — and it’s planning to close with a bang.

The seafood restaurant will roll out monthly farewell specials to celebrate its 39-year legacy, starting with a $39 mud crab promotion from June 11 to July 31 that diners can enjoy when dining in at the ECP outlet.

Born in 1987 like Jumbo? Just flash your photo identification and enjoy a complimentary dessert. Jumbo members can also enjoy exclusive $39 member vouchers via the My JUMBO SG app from now till Sep 30, with unlimited redemptions throughout this period.

5. Sip Sip launches daily brunch menu with S’pore’s first viral french toast

New brunch menu offerings include Sip Sip’s recreation of Japan’s viral French Toast. PHOTO: SIP SIP

This laidback cafe tucked in the hustle and bustle of Singapore’s Central Business District (CBD) is now launching a new brunch menu — and adding Saturdays to its opening hours.

New brunch menu offerings include Sip Sip’s recreation of Japan’s viral French Toast, which consists of thick-cut fluffy shokupan soaked in house-made vanilla egg custard and baked in a cast iron skillet.

For something savoury, try their Beef Pastrami Grilled Cheese Sandwich or Mortadella Tartine, or quench your thirst with the Tiramisu Matcha or Taro Coconut.

Sip Sip’s new brunch menu launches on June 20, and guests can look forward to a complimentary coffee or matcha with every order of a brunch item, available for the first 100 guests.

6. Celebrate Father’s Day with Orchid Live Seafood’s 1-for-1 promotions

Diners can also enjoy 50 per cent off selected new à la carte dishes at its HomeTeamNS Khatib outlet on weekdays. PHOTO: ORCHID LIVE SEAFOOD

Orchid Live Seafood is celebrating Father’s Day with a 1-for-1 promotion on live Boston lobsters, priced at $88 for two, available in a range of signature cooking styles.

Diners can also enjoy 50 per cent off selected new à la carte dishes at its HomeTeamNS Khatib outlet on weekdays, including Taiwanese White Eel with Flambé Maotai and Teochew Baked Turbot with Ginger Oil & Spring Onion.

Curated Father’s Day set menus are also available, with options for communal gatherings at the Khatib outlet starting at $268++ for a four-pax six-course meal, to large seafood feasts feeding up to 10 diners. The promotions run until June 30, 2026

7. Sky22 shows its range with refreshed menu

Sky22’s refreshed menu includes the Turmeric & Ginger Kampung Chicken and the Grilled Octopus. STOMP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

Sky22, located at Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena, has revitalised its menu, featuring elevated Asian-inspired dishes without the hefty price tag.

Indulge in star dishes such as the Turmeric & Ginger Kampung Chicken ($28): a perfect harmony of nasi ulam fried rice, long bean, laksa verde, crispy whitebait and pork satay. Meanwhile, Mediterranean meets an Indonesian twist in the Grilled Octopus ($28), served with salsa and in-house bread.

For a sweet surprise that hits the spot, go for the Pandan Panna Cotta ($12) with chrysanthemum, mixed berries and pistachio streusel. It’s refreshing, aromatic and delightful on the taste buds — yet never cloying.

With its accessible location next to Novena MRT station, warm hospitality and gorgeous skyline views, Sky22 promises a memorable experience for solo diners, couples and families alike.

8. Savour traditional flavours at Permata’s Nusantara buffet

Enjoy a lunch buffet at $44++ per adult, for a limited time only. PHOTO: PERMATA

A fine-dining restaurant located in Kampong Glam, Permata has launched a “Flavours of Penang Buffet” this June with over 50 dishes.

Singapore’s first-ever Nusantara buffet, the monthly rotating spread spotlights new signatures like the tangy Penang Assam Laksa and wok hei-filled Penang Char Koay Teow. Savour these favourites alongside their popular Seafood on Ice selection and Nusantara salads.

Guests can also enjoy a 1-for-1 buffet promotion, with lunch priced at $44++ per adult and dinner at $54++ per adult, from June 1 to 30.

9. Japan’s viral thick-cut katsu lands in Singapore

Highlights include the ENbiton signature thick-cut katsu don and thick-cut katsu set. STOMP PHOTO: TRIXY TOH

The viral thick-cut katsu that’s been taking over social media has finally arrived in Singapore. Available at Tonkatsu ENbiton, the indulgent creation features juicy chestnut-fed Spanish pork loin coated in specially imported nama panko from Japan’s Saitama prefecture.

Each piece is 5cm thick, cooked till perfectly pink for that soft, juicy bite with just the right meat-to-fat ratio. Highlights include the ENbiton Signature Thick-cut Katsu Don and Thick-Cut Katsu Set, both available in full or half portions – with free-flow rice, cabbage and arugula, and tonjiru.

Don’t wait too long to try it as there are only 30 portions available daily across all outlets islandwide.

10. Chase your protein goal with on-the-go fish and smoked duck snacks

The entire range is available on Mr Farmer’s website, as well as FairPrice outlets, RedMart, PandaMart, and Cheers convenience stores. PHOTO: FARMFRESH

FarmFresh, a subsidiary of Toh Thye San Farm, has several new additions to its existing range of on-the-go, pre-portioned meats — white fish and smoked duck breast.

Its new white fish range comes in at 85g per portion, with everyday favourite flavours such as herbs, chimichurri, and chilli lime that are versatile enough to complement any carb. The smoked duck breast is also tender and juicy, while its compact size makes it easy to enjoy on the go.

FarmFresh’s entire range is available on Mr Farmer’s website, as well as FairPrice outlets, RedMart, PandaMart, and Cheers convenience stores.

11. A 1kg tomahawk steak is going for $98 at The Winery Gourmet Bar

A 1kg of Australian Bass Strait Tomahawk is on offer for $98 at The Winery Gourmet Bar. STOMP PHOTO: CHERRY TAN

The Winery Gourmet Bar is back with a new roster of daily promotions, including beer feasts, a weekend roast, a wine buffet, and perhaps most enticing of all, Tomahawk Night.

Located in Siglap, the restaurant offers a 1kg Australian Bass Strait Tomahawk every Thursday for $98 (U.P. $168). Sure, part of it is bone, but that’s still a good amount of premium meat for you and a plus one to savour.

Stomp was also told that the Mango Burrata Salad — a current Chef’s Special — will be converted to a permanent menu item. It sounds unconventional, but the two hero ingredients come together to form a refreshing yet creamy appetiser that’s worth trying at least once.

12. Celebrate with Soup Restaurant’s Parents’ Day menus

Sets start from $88 for two diners, which includes Soup Restaurant’s signature Samsui Ginger Chicken PHOTO: SOUP RESTAURANT

“Too sweet”, “too oily”, “too salty” — satisfying our parents’ appetites can be challenging. With Soup Restaurant’s Parents’ Day Set Menus, we can earn mum and dad’s stamp of approval without breaking the bank.

Various sets start from $88 for two diners, which includes Soup Restaurant’s signature Samsui Ginger Chicken. Our favourite is the Braised Abalone with Beancurd Skin and Eight Treasures. Stewed in a rich broth for hours, the dish is also packed with ingredients such as juicy whole abalone, mushrooms, and fish maw.

Have a sweet tooth? Tuck into a refreshing Double-boiled Peach Gum, featuring soft, chewy red dates and crunchy snow pear slices. Wish your parents’ longevity and good health with the Longevity Bun Gift Set, available for $38.80 with any set meal order. The set includes 14 peach-shaped buns symbolising longevity and prosperity.

The Parents’ Day sets are available from April 29 to June 30 at Soup Restaurant’s 12 outlets islandwide.

13. Enjoy tiger prawn 3 ways with Xiang Xiang Hunan Cuisine

Enjoy the limited-time celebration from May 4 to 31 featuring new prawn dishes. PHOTO: XIANG XIANG HUNAN CUISINE

A food festival centred on tiger prawns — a beloved seafood staple — has washed up on our shores.

This limited-time celebration will take place from May 4 to 31 at all Xiang Xiang Hunan Cuisine (excluding its Hougang Mall outlet), and features three new dishes: Honey-Glazed Crispy Prawns, Three Delicacies Tofu Prawn Stew, and Crispy Chilli Fragrant Prawns.

In addition, the Chinese restaurant chain is giving all members who dine in limited edition fridge magnets — because who can have too many? — that illustrate its new tiger prawn creations.

Magnets are distributed at random and are available while stocks last. Additionally, each diner may redeem a maximum of two magnets per transaction.

14. Halal restaurant Ginger launches new signatures and thematic buffet

Its new signatures include cooked-to-order steak of various cuts, an expanded seafood collection, and Wagyu Beef Rendang. PHOTO: GINGER

Halal-certified restaurant Ginger, located at PARKROYAL on Beach Road, has unveiled new permanent signatures for their dinner menu and a limited-time-only themed buffet.

Its new signatures include cooked-to-order steak of various cuts, an expanded seafood collection, and our favourite: Wagyu Beef Rendang. Slow-cooked for six hours, the beef is exceptionally tender and pulls apart with barely any effort. The rendang gravy — an aromatic blend of spice and richness — also pairs well with the accompanying butterfly pea nasi lemak.

From May 1 to June 30, dig into “Flames of the World”, a thematic dinner buffet featuring a wide range of seafood and meat such as sambal salmon and Indonesian ayam panggang.

Four diners can dine at the price of three by purchasing an e-voucher from PARKROYAL on Beach Road’s website, available for purchase from May 1 to May 15, and valid for use from May 1 to June 30.

15. Shihlin Taiwan Street Food turns 23 on a fiery note

Shihlin’s 23rd birthday is coming up, with the launch of its first-ever explosive Mala seasoning. PHOTO: SHIHLIN TAIWAN STREET FOOD

This year, homegrown Taiwanese street food brand Shihlin Taiwan Street Food celebrates its 23rd birthday with a super-sized party — and we’re all invited.

No one is sure why it’s taken this long, but Shihlin has finally launched its first-ever explosive Mala seasoning that you can purchase at $4.90 for a box of 10 sachets, or 50 cents with any purchase. The Explosive Mala XXL Crispy Chicken joins the lineup as well, priced at $6.90 — matching the price for the OG flavour.

Alongside these spicy specials are a life-size XXL Chicken Bolster and a 23rd Anniversary Voucher Pack ($2.30) with rewards and discounts worth $60. Are you fired up yet?

16. Sip and savour high tea that will not break your bank at Surrey Hills Grocer

Take part in the cafe’s “No Phone Ritual” for a complimentary slice of cake. STOMP PHOTO: CHERRY TAN

Australian-inspired grocer and cafe Surrey Hills Grocer introduces its first-ever high tea set, priced at an affordable $48 for two, at its ION Orchard and Raffles City outlets.

The set features nine savoury and sweet creations that bring together familiar favourites and refined flavours, such as the Char Siew Bun, Petit Blini with Smoked Salmon, Yuzu Chicken Profiterole, and the humble but delectable Siew Mai.

Dine intentionally by taking part in the cafe’s “No Phone Ritual” —place all phones into a designated box for one hour and get a complimentary slice of cake worth $10++ to share.

The high tea set is available only on weekdays (excluding public holidays) from 2pm to 5pm.

17. GOCHU unveils premium lunch menu

Oasis Dining GOCHU launches new lunch sets, shining the spotlight on authentic Korean cuisine. PHOTO: GOCHU

GOCHU, the restaurant that made waves with its cave-inspired interior is launching a premium lunch menu, shining the spotlight on authentic Korean cuisine.

Fresh launches include the Naengmyeon (Cold Noodle) set, which features ice-cold, springy noodles paired with classic garnishes, as well as the Onmyeon (Warm Noodle) set, which comes with noodles simmered in galbitang broth for a soothing, nourishing experience.

Both noodle dishes are served with premium wagyu bulgogi sets, adding more dimension and contrast to the meal.

18. Celebrate Mother’s and Father’s Day with PARKROYAL COLLECTION

Guests can look forward to curated buffet spreads in celebration of Mother’s and Father’s Day. PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION

Tuck into specially curated buffet lunches at Lime Restaurant, located at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering — a thoughtful way to celebrate Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

Guests can look forward to highlights such as Double-boiled Winter Melon and Snow Fungus Soup, Snow Crab, and Lobster Truffle Kombu Soba over the Mother’s Day weekend on May 9 and 10. A complimentary bottle of house wine will be provided for reservations of four or more adults.

Meanwhile, guests can look forward to bold and hearty dishes over the Father’s Day weekend on June 20 and 21, such as woodfire-grilled Tiger Prawn Skewers, slow-roasted Wagyu Eye Round, and Lobster Thermidor Parmesan Wheel Pasta. All fathers dining at lunch on June 21 will enjoy free-flow draft beer.

19. Chef Paul Pairet unveils weekend French brunch at Moutarde

The buffet is served every weekend from 11.30am to 3pm, starting April 18, priced at $88++ per guest. PHOTO: MOUTARDE

Moutarde, located in Resorts World Sentosa, is launching a new weekend brunch experience helmed by chef Paul Pairet.

The Good Brunch all-you-can-eat experience features a generous spread of starters, as well as classic dishes like French onion soup, cheese souffle, and grilled piquillos. Larger sharing plates are also available, with a rotating selection of roasted meats like wood-oven-roasted prime rib or char-grilled chicken.

End the meal on a sweet note with nostalgic comforts such as The Good Waffle and The Real French Toast. The buffet is served every weekend starting April 18 from 11.30am to 3pm, priced at $88++ per guest.

20. Osaka’s own Tonkatsu Daiki opens its first global outlet in Ngee Ann City

Expect thick cuts of Hokkaido pork deep fried in panko at meticulously controlled temperatures. STOMP PHOTO: CHERRY TAN

The Michelin-recognised tonkatsu — or Japanese pork cutlet — restaurant has landed in Singapore, marking a major milestone for the brand. This is its first outlet outside Japan — and only its second store overall.

Fans no longer have to endure long queues at Tonkatsu Daiki’s Osaka outlet, or fly there for a taste. The Singapore space is decked out with nods to the popular city, including a mural of the iconic Glico man himself.

Expect thick cuts of Hokkaido pork — from fatty loin to lean filet — deep fried in panko at carefully controlled temperatures to keep the pork tender and juicy. Pair it with the house-made curry sauce that delivers a spicier kick than your typical Japanese curry.

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