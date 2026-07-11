Swensen Unlimited has a new self-serve concept that lets diners create their own sundaes.

Makan: Treat yourself to these deals this weekend (July 10 to July 12)

From indulgent sweet treats to hearty meals, enjoy various flavours with these new culinary launches.

Here’s where to eat and drink next.

1. GU:UM celebrates K-Meat Festival with premium Korean platter and free rice wine

In celebration of the Meet the K-Meat Festival — which celebrates South Korea’s famed premium meats, Hanwoo and Handon — Korean steakhouse GU:UM is rolling out hearty promotions for its diners.

The Korean steakhouse is offering a complimentary bottle of Cheongmyeongju Godoju 18.6% (U.P. $88++) with every order of its Premium Korea Platter ($268++) from July 1 to Aug 31, while stocks last. Limited to the first 100 tables, the promotion pairs premium Korean meats with one of Korea’s renowned traditional rice wines.

The 800g platter features Jeju Black Pork BBQ-glazed Ribs, Premium Hanwoo 1++ Lower Loin and Handon Pork Collar, served with grilled seasonal vegetables and free-flow banchan. It’s best shared among two to three people, so bring your K-besties and dig in!

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The 800g platter features Jeju Black Pork BBQ-glazed Ribs, Premium Hanwoo 1++ Lower Loin and Handon Pork Collar, served with grilled seasonal vegetables and free-flow banchan PHOTO: GU:UM

2. Swensen’s Unlimited launches self-serve Sundae Club with 48 flavours and 50 toppings

Swensen’s Unlimited at Geneo is giving dessert lovers free rein with the launch of its new Sundae Club from July 1.

This self-serve concept lets diners create their own sundaes by mixing and matching from 48 ice cream and gelato flavours and more than 50 toppings, before paying by weight at 3.8 cents per gram. To celebrate the launch, diners will receive 100g free with a minimum 100g purchase throughout the entire month of July.

Highlights include premium flavours such as Mao Shan Wang Durian with Sea Salt Gula Melaka and Hokkaido Snow with Honeycomb Bits, alongside toppings ranging from strawberry mochi and croffles to waffle bowls and chocolate fudge sauce.

To avoid disappointment, visit Swensen’s Instagram or Facebook for the latest blackout dates and updates before you try and satisfy your sweet cravings.

3. Sushi Tei rolls out summer menu with A5 wagyu don, chilled soba and member deals

Highlights include the A5 Namiki Matsuri Wagyu Don, made with award-winning A5 wagyu from Aomori, the chilled Suzukaze Soba with yuzu, and the Curry Mayo Salmon Roll. PHOTO: SUSHI TEI

Sushi Tei is serving up summer with a limited-time seasonal menu available now till Sept 6, featuring refreshing dishes and premium Japanese ingredients.

Highlights include the A5 Namiki Matsuri Wagyu Don, made with award-winning A5 wagyu from Aomori, the chilled Suzukaze Soba with yuzu, and the Curry Mayo Salmon Roll.

Sushi Tei Rewards members can also enjoy exclusive promotions. The Curry Mayo Salmon Roll is going for $7.80 (U.P. $9.80) till July 15, followed by the Natsumi Nabe at $11.80 (U.P. $13.80) from July 16 to Aug 13.

Hot girl sushi summer, anyone?

4. Udon Shin launches Singapore-exclusive Arrabbiata Udon topped with snow crab tempura

Udon Shin’s first-ever seasonal special, the Arrabbiata Udon ($30), is available from now till Sept 13. STOMP PHOTO: CHERRY TAN

Udon Shin has turned up the heat with its first-ever seasonal special, the Arrabbiata Udon ($30), available from now till Sept 13.

Created exclusively for Singapore, the dish combines kamaage-style udon with a spicy tomato sauce made from peak-season tomatoes, topped with confit tomatoes, parmesan cheese, bonito-infused oil, and micro shiso leaves. Similar to its fan-favourite Carbonara Udon, it sounds heavy — but is far from it.

The dish is paired with a premium tempura platter featuring two pieces of Snow Crab Leg Tempura and seasonal vegetables, offering a balance of tangy, savoury and sweet flavours. Queue for your bowl before it’s gone!

5. Embark on a Penang food escape at 21 on Rajah’s returning Kedai Penang Buffet

Highlights include Kam Heong Crab, Penang Assam Laksa and Penang Char Kuey Teow with Cockles. PHOTO: 21 ON RAJAH

Back by popular demand, 21 on Rajah’s Kedai Penang Buffet returns from June 22 to Sept 10 with more than 40 authentic Penang and Malaysian-inspired dishes on rotation.

Highlights include Kam Heong Crab, Penang Assam Laksa, Penang Char Kuey Teow with Cockles, Steamed Whole Seabass in Signature Nonya Gravy and DIY stations for Penang Fruit Rojak and Chendol.

To sweeten the deal, diners can enjoy promotions such as Dine 4 Pay 2 for lunch and Dine 4 Pay 3 for dinner, making it the perfect excuse to gather family and friends for a flavour-packed Penang getaway without having to depart Singapore.

6. Tiap Tiap Treats celebrates sixth anniversary with first storefront in Joo Chiat

Tiap Tiap Treats has opened its first storefront at 374 East Coast Road. PHOTO: TIAP TIAP TREATS

Tiap Tiap Treats, founded in 2020 by mother-daughter duo Sophia Yeow and Nicole Lian, has finally opened its first storefront at 374 East Coast Road, in the heart of heritage neighbourhood Joo Chiat.

Drawing from Peranakan culinary heritage, its savoury take-home menu features paper-wrapped chicken, Teochew ngoh hiang, Nyonya curry midwings, and seafood yuteow. Made with fresh ingredients, these delectable treats are sold frozen, with cooking instructions that will allow anyone to achieve their home cooking dreams.

Lovers of baked goods and sweet pastries will not be let down, with fan favourites such as the Pandan Chiffon Cake, Ondeh Ondeh Cake, Banoffee Pie, and Chocolate Cream Cake.

7. Mr Bean Singapore launches new black sesame pancakes with mochi and cookie fillings

Mr Bean Singapore has rolled out new pancake flavours — Black Sesame Mochi Pancake and Black Sesame & Cookie Pancake. STOMP PHOTO: ALICIA CHUA

Black sesame fans, this one’s for you. Mr Bean Singapore has rolled out two new pancake flavours — Black Sesame Mochi and Black Sesame & Cookie.

Rich, fragrant, and comforting, the new treats are packed with the deep, lingering flavour that black sesame lovers know and crave. Whether you prefer the chewy bite of mochi or a crumbly cookie crunch, these pancakes are made for anyone looking for a wholesome snack.

Don’t forget to check out their lychee soy milk, made with real lychee and blended with silky soy milk for a sweet, fruity finish.

8. Enjoy one of Asia’s top pizzas from the comfort of your home

Each pizza is meticulously made from Molino Pasini flour from Northern Italy and undergoes 24-hour proofing process. PHOTO: ANTO PIZZA E APERITIVI

ANTO Pizza e Aperitivi, which calls itself Singapore’s top-ranked pizza, has just launched its long-awaited delivery service that will bring its pizzas directly to your doorstep.

Ranked 15th on the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2026 list, ANTO remains the only local pizzeria to hold the prestigious Golden Ticket recognition. Led by Chef Antonio Brancato, each pizza is meticulously made from Molino Pasini flour from Northern Italy and undergoes 24-hour proofing process.

Pizza lovers can get all they knead — including new flavours like Bottarga alla Scapece, Lucana Ritrovata, and Anatra Quasi all’Arancia — via Oddle.

9. Jumbo Seafood’s iconic East Coast Park outlet rolls out monthly promos before closure

The iconic eatery will roll out monthly farewell specials before its closure. PHOTO: JUMBO SEAFOOD

Jumbo Seafood recently announced that it would cease operations at its East Coast Park (ECP) outlet upon expiry of its lease on Sep 30 — and it’s planning to close with a bang.

The seafood restaurant will roll out monthly farewell specials to celebrate its 39-year legacy, starting with a $39 mud crab promotion from June 11 to July 31 that diners can enjoy when dining in at the ECP outlet.

Born in 1987 like Jumbo? Just flash your photo identification and enjoy a complimentary dessert. Jumbo members can also enjoy exclusive $39 member vouchers via the My JUMBO SG app from now till Sep 30, with unlimited redemptions throughout this period.

10. Sip Sip launches daily brunch menu with S’pore’s first viral french toast

New brunch menu offerings include Sip Sip’s recreation of Japan’s viral French Toast. PHOTO: SIP SIP

This laidback cafe tucked in the hustle and bustle of Singapore’s Central Business District (CBD) is now launching a new brunch menu — and adding Saturdays to its opening hours.

New brunch menu offerings include Sip Sip’s recreation of Japan’s viral French Toast, which consists of thick-cut fluffy shokupan soaked in house-made vanilla egg custard and baked in a cast iron skillet.

For something savoury, try their Beef Pastrami Grilled Cheese Sandwich or Mortadella Tartine, or quench your thirst with the Tiramisu Matcha or Taro Coconut.

Sip Sip’s new brunch menu launches on June 20, and guests can look forward to a complimentary coffee or matcha with every order of a brunch item, available for the first 100 guests.

11. Sky22 shows its range with refreshed menu

Sky22’s refreshed menu includes the Turmeric & Ginger Kampung Chicken and the Grilled Octopus. STOMP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

Sky22, located at Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena, has revitalised its menu, featuring elevated Asian-inspired dishes without the hefty price tag.

Indulge in star dishes such as the Turmeric & Ginger Kampung Chicken ($28): a perfect harmony of nasi ulam fried rice, long bean, laksa verde, crispy whitebait and pork satay. Meanwhile, Mediterranean meets an Indonesian twist in the Grilled Octopus ($28), served with salsa and in-house bread.

For a sweet surprise that hits the spot, go for the Pandan Panna Cotta ($12) with chrysanthemum, mixed berries and pistachio streusel. It’s refreshing, aromatic and delightful on the taste buds — yet never cloying.

With its accessible location next to Novena MRT station, warm hospitality and gorgeous skyline views, Sky22 promises a memorable experience for solo diners, couples and families alike.

12. Japan’s viral thick-cut katsu lands in Singapore

Highlights include the ENbiton signature thick-cut katsu don and thick-cut katsu set. STOMP PHOTO: TRIXY TOH

The viral thick-cut katsu that’s been taking over social media has finally arrived in Singapore. Available at Tonkatsu ENbiton, the indulgent creation features juicy chestnut-fed Spanish pork loin coated in specially imported nama panko from Japan’s Saitama prefecture.

Each piece is 5cm thick, cooked till perfectly pink for that soft, juicy bite with just the right meat-to-fat ratio. Highlights include the ENbiton Signature Thick-cut Katsu Don and Thick-Cut Katsu Set, both available in full or half portions – with free-flow rice, cabbage and arugula, and tonjiru.

Don’t wait too long to try it as there are only 30 portions available daily across all outlets islandwide.

13. Chase your protein goal with on-the-go fish and smoked duck snacks

The entire range is available on Mr Farmer’s website, as well as FairPrice outlets, RedMart, PandaMart, and Cheers convenience stores. PHOTO: FARMFRESH

FarmFresh, a subsidiary of Toh Thye San Farm, has several new additions to its existing range of on-the-go, pre-portioned meats — white fish and smoked duck breast.

Its new white fish range comes in at 85g per portion, with everyday favourite flavours such as herbs, chimichurri, and chilli lime that are versatile enough to complement any carb. The smoked duck breast is also tender and juicy, while its compact size makes it easy to enjoy on the go.

FarmFresh’s entire range is available on Mr Farmer’s website, as well as FairPrice outlets, RedMart, PandaMart, and Cheers convenience stores.

14. A 1kg tomahawk steak is going for $98 at The Winery Gourmet Bar

A 1kg of Australian Bass Strait Tomahawk is on offer for $98 at The Winery Gourmet Bar. STOMP PHOTO: CHERRY TAN

The Winery Gourmet Bar is back with a new roster of daily promotions, including beer feasts, a weekend roast, a wine buffet, and perhaps most enticing of all, Tomahawk Night.

Located in Siglap, the restaurant offers a 1kg Australian Bass Strait Tomahawk every Thursday for $98 (U.P. $168). Sure, part of it is bone, but that’s still a good amount of premium meat for you and a plus one to savour.

Stomp was also told that the Mango Burrata Salad — a current Chef’s Special — will be converted to a permanent menu item. It sounds unconventional, but the two hero ingredients come together to form a refreshing yet creamy appetiser that’s worth trying at least once.

15. Shihlin Taiwan Street Food turns 23 on a fiery note

Shihlin’s 23rd birthday is coming up, with the launch of its first-ever explosive Mala seasoning. PHOTO: SHIHLIN TAIWAN STREET FOOD

This year, homegrown Taiwanese street food brand Shihlin Taiwan Street Food celebrates its 23rd birthday with a super-sized party — and we’re all invited.

No one is sure why it’s taken this long, but Shihlin has finally launched its first-ever explosive Mala seasoning that you can purchase at $4.90 for a box of 10 sachets, or 50 cents with any purchase. The Explosive Mala XXL Crispy Chicken joins the lineup as well, priced at $6.90 — matching the price for the OG flavour.

Alongside these spicy specials are a life-size XXL Chicken Bolster and a 23rd Anniversary Voucher Pack ($2.30) with rewards and discounts worth $60. Are you fired up yet?

16. Sip and savour high tea that will not break your bank at Surrey Hills Grocer

Take part in the cafe’s “No Phone Ritual” for a complimentary slice of cake. STOMP PHOTO: CHERRY TAN

Australian-inspired grocer and cafe Surrey Hills Grocer introduces its first-ever high tea set, priced at an affordable $48 for two, at its ION Orchard and Raffles City outlets.

The set features nine savoury and sweet creations that bring together familiar favourites and refined flavours, such as the Char Siew Bun, Petit Blini with Smoked Salmon, Yuzu Chicken Profiterole, and the humble but delectable Siew Mai.

Dine intentionally by taking part in the cafe’s “No Phone Ritual” —place all phones into a designated box for one hour and get a complimentary slice of cake worth $10++ to share.

The high tea set is available only on weekdays (excluding public holidays) from 2pm to 5pm.

17. GOCHU unveils premium lunch menu

Oasis Dining GOCHU launches new lunch sets, shining the spotlight on authentic Korean cuisine. PHOTO: GOCHU

GOCHU, the restaurant that made waves with its cave-inspired interior, is launching a premium lunch menu, shining the spotlight on authentic Korean cuisine.

Fresh launches include the Naengmyeon (Cold Noodle) set, which features ice-cold, springy noodles paired with classic garnishes, as well as the Onmyeon (Warm Noodle) set, which comes with noodles simmered in galbitang broth for a soothing, nourishing experience.

Both noodle dishes are served with premium wagyu bulgogi sets, adding more dimension and contrast to the meal.

18. Chef Paul Pairet unveils weekend French brunch at Moutarde

The buffet is served every weekend from 11.30am to 3pm, starting April 18, priced at $88++ per guest. PHOTO: MOUTARDE

Moutarde, located in Resorts World Sentosa, is launching a new weekend brunch experience helmed by chef Paul Pairet.

The Good Brunch all-you-can-eat experience features a generous spread of starters, as well as classic dishes like French onion soup, cheese souffle, and grilled piquillos. Larger sharing plates are also available, with a rotating selection of roasted meats like wood-oven-roasted prime rib or char-grilled chicken.

End the meal on a sweet note with nostalgic comforts such as The Good Waffle and The Real French Toast. The buffet is served every weekend starting April 18 from 11.30am to 3pm, priced at $88++ per guest.

19. Osaka’s own Tonkatsu Daiki opens its first global outlet in Ngee Ann City

Expect thick cuts of Hokkaido pork deep fried in panko at meticulously controlled temperatures. STOMP PHOTO: CHERRY TAN

The Michelin-recognised tonkatsu — or Japanese pork cutlet — restaurant has landed in Singapore, marking a major milestone for the brand. This is its first outlet outside Japan — and only its second store overall.

Fans no longer have to endure long queues at Tonkatsu Daiki’s Osaka outlet, or fly there for a taste. The Singapore space is decked out with nods to the popular city, including a mural of the iconic Glico man himself.

Expect thick cuts of Hokkaido pork — from fatty loin to lean filet — deep fried in panko at carefully controlled temperatures to keep the pork tender and juicy. Pair it with the house-made curry sauce that delivers a spicier kick than your typical Japanese curry.

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