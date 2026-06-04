Kam’s Roast Express to leave ION Orchard foodcourt after 5 years of operations

Wong Man Shun

The Straits Times

June 3, 2026

Roast food vendor Kam’s Roast Express will close its stall at the Food Opera foodcourt in ION Orchard after an agreement over its lease could not be reached.

In a Facebook post on June 2, Robert Chua, executive director of the parent firm Kam’s Roast, said the stall will be moving out of the mall at the end of June after five years of operation.

Chua said the company had agreed to the foodcourt operator’s last offer over its lease and signed its acceptance. “However, after about a month, they rejected our acceptance instead,” he added.

In response to media queries, a spokesperson for Food Republic, which operates the foodcourt, said on June 3 that Kam’s Roast was offered a lease renewal at prevailing market rates with the first right of refusal. It added that there was no tenancy contract offered.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

“Both parties were ultimately unable to reach an agreement on the commercial terms. Ample time was also provided ahead of the lease cessation,” the spokesperson said.

Chua has expressed his unhappiness over negotiations with Food Republic in a few social media posts on June 2 and 3.

In one post, he said his stalls Kam’s Roast Express and Ju Xing Fish at Raffles City’s foodcourt will not renew their contracts after they expire in two years.

Kam’s Roast began in 1942 with a restaurant in Wellington Street in Hong Kong. It is known for roast meat dishes. It was awarded a Michelin star in the 2026 Hong Kong Michelin Guide, according to its website.

In 2016, Kam’s Roast opened its first outlet outside of Hong Kong at Pacific Plaza in Singapore.

Kam’s Roast currently operates a restaurant in Jewel Changi Airport, as well as one stall at Food Opera in ION Orchard and another at The Food Place in Raffles City.

When asked what would replace the space vacated by Kam’s Roast Express in ION Orchard, the spokesperson for Food Republic said: “Customers can look forward to a new line-up of Asian cuisine when the refreshed space launches in October.”

The Straits Times has contacted Kam’s Roast for more information.

Have something to say? Join in!

Explore more on these topics restaurant

closure

closing

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.