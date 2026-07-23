The event will be held on July 26, from 9.30am to 8pm.

Istana to host first-ever evening outdoor concert with Shazza and Amsden Huang at National Day Open House

Visitors can enjoy live music on the Istana lawns, try inclusive sports and take part in family-friendly activities.

The Istana will open its doors to the public on July 26 for its National Day Istana Open House, with a new addition this year — an evening outdoor concert.

The event will be held from 9.30am to 8pm, with last entry at 6.45pm.

For the first time, visitors can bring their own mats or field chairs and enjoy performances by local artistes and bands on the Istana lawns.

The concert, held from 5pm to 7.30pm, will feature Project #JalanJalan acts Fourteen Aces and Soft Boiled Eggs, as well as singer-songwriters Amsden Huang and Shazza — both of whom have made their mark on the international stage.

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In 2020, Huang made it to the semi-finals of the Chinese male group competition show We Are Young, while Shazza has been featured on a Times Square billboard in New York City as part of Spotify’s Equal campaign and in a Coldplay music video.

The National Day Open House will celebrate Singapore’s past, present and future through sports, heritage, community activities, music and cultural performances.

Visitors can try inclusive sports such as boccia — a precision ball sport — seated floorball, virtual archery and drone football, as well as take part in community fitness challenges.

Former and current Team Singapore athletes, including footballer Lim Tong Hai, badminton player Derek Wong, gymnast Lim Heem Wei, karate exponent Marissa Hafezan, water polo player Sanjiv Rajandra and boccia athlete Jovin Tan, will also be present as part of the One Team, One Dream campaign.

There will also be plenty of activities for families and those interested in Singapore’s heritage.

Visitors can mould clay versions of local treats such as kuehs and iced gem biscuits, create postcard prints inspired by Singapore’s heritage and everyday life, and take part in the new Istana Stamp Rally.

Developed in partnership with Singapore Polytechnic, the student-led initiative will take visitors around the Istana grounds through a series of activities and pit stops. Those who complete the rally can redeem exclusive Istana merchandise.

Visitors can also share their aspirations for the nation at interactive booths, including the National Pledge Digital Wall, Our Sporting Dreams Wall and the Towards SG70 initiative.

Music, dance and cultural performances will take place throughout the day, including performances by New Opera Singapore, students from LASALLE College of the Arts, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts and several madrasahs.

The Istana grounds, including its architecture, flora and fauna, will also be open for visitors to explore.

Admission details

Self-guided tours of the Istana Villa will be available from 9.30am to 5.30pm, while pre-registered visitors can join guided Istana Heritage Tours between 10.30am and 4pm.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singapore citizens, permanent residents and migrant domestic workers accompanying families.

All other visitors will be charged $20 per adult and $10 per child aged four to 12. Additional fees apply for activities such as the guided heritage tour and visits to the Istana Villa.

All proceeds from entry fees and tours will go towards programmes supported by the President’s Challenge.

Entry to the Istana is via the Main Gate on Orchard Road, with the nearest MRT station being Dhoby Ghaut.

Visitors should note that entry may be restricted due to capacity limits or in the event of inclement weather.

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