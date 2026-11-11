Free 2-day festival at UOB Plaza with live performances, food and games as ChildAid returns

ChildAid is doing things differently this year, swapping its traditional ticketed concert for a free, two-day outdoor festival at UOB Plaza.

The annual charity fundraiser, jointly organised by The Straits Times (ST) and The Business Times (BT), returns for its 21st edition on Nov 13 and 14.

Titled ChildAid 2026 Festival: Open Stage, the event will take place at UOB Plaza Atrium, 80 Raffles Place, from 11am to 8pm on both days.

Visitors can drop by anytime to enjoy live music, dance and theatre performances, as well as interactive activities and food stalls — all in support of a good cause.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo will attend as guest of honour on Nov 13 at 12.30pm.

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Over 130 performers across 44 acts

Moving away from its usual concert format, ChildAid 2026 will feature more than 130 performers of different ages and backgrounds across 44 acts.

Young performers putting their best foot forward during rehearsals at the SPH auditorium for ChildAid 2026. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

The festival will offer everything from musical theatre and ballet to hip-hop, classical music, pop, R&B and rock.

On Nov 13, visitors can catch acoustic performances, theatrical skits and vocal showcases.

Highlights include musical theatre performances, theatrical acts on the plaza steps, an acoustic guitar performance by the Singapore River at sunset and a specially arranged medley of Michael Jackson songs.

The second day will bring a mix of ballet, hip-hop, classical music, pop, R&B and rock, along with an ensemble of singers, dancers and instrumentalists.

There will also be a multi-generational band fronted by a teenage musician.

Among the young talents performing is 11-year-old violinist Travis Wong, who has previously performed at New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Istana.

According to ST, Travis, who also took part in ChildAid 2024, will be playing the violin and dancing at this year’s festival.

Nine-year-old Rachel Lee and Colette Wong, friends from Chua Chu Kang Primary School, will also take the stage as the Cinder Sisters, playing Cinderella’s wicked stepsiblings.

The pair have been rehearsing their singing, dancing and acting for the performance, BT reported.

Food, face-painting and a 4.8m-long pledge wall

Beyond the performances, visitors can explore a festival village with interactive installations, creative activities and food stalls.

One highlight is a 4.8m-long interactive pledge wall, where visitors can leave their mark in support of the fundraising effort.

There will also be opportunities to make personalised clickers, get caricatures drawn and try face-painting and glitter art.

For those feeling peckish, stalls will offer popcorn, bubble tea, ice cream and other snacks, with proceeds going towards the beneficiary charities.

Radio stations Kiss92, ONE FM 91.3, and Money FM 89.3 will also be at the festival to give out complimentary treats and merchandise.

Visitors can contribute to the fundraising effort through donation stations at the venue.

Raising funds for children from disadvantaged backgrounds

Since its inception in 2005, ChildAid has raised more than $32 million for two charities — The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

The School Pocket Money Fund provides financial assistance to children from low-income families, while the Budding Artists Fund helps children and youth from underserved backgrounds develop their artistic talents.

This year’s festival aims to make ChildAid more accessible by allowing people to enjoy the performances and activities without having to purchase concert tickets.

The event is supported by donors including UOB, Musim Mas Foundation, the estate of Lim Chin Hua and the Choo family, in memory of the late Choo Lye Heng and Lim Swee Hiang.

UOB is also the venue sponsor.

Admission to the festival is free, and members of the public are encouraged to support the cause by making donations through http://str.sg/CA2026 and the PayNow QR codes available at the venue.

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