Complete this 4km Pokémon run in S’pore and score an exclusive Pikachu card, booster pack and medal

Pokémon fans in Singapore can get their hands on a special Pikachu promo card this November — simply by completing a 4km Pokémon-themed run at The Kallang.

Every participant who finishes Pokémon RUN 30 on Nov 7 or 8 will receive one exclusive Pokémon RUN Pikachu Promo Card.

The card commemorates Pokémon’s 30th anniversary and features a cheerful Pikachu wearing a visor and running.

But the promo card is just one of several perks awaiting participants.

PHOTO: POKEMON ASIA 30TH ANNIVERSARY SITE

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What to expect at the Pokémon RUN 30 Singapore

Held as part of Pokémon’s 30th anniversary celebrations, the Singapore edition will feature a 4km themed route at The Kallang with challenges and collectibles along the way.

At the starting line, runners will choose their first partner Pokémon before setting off on the course.

Along the way, they can tackle a Pokémon Gym featuring fun obstacles, stop at Pokémon Center hydration stations, and encounter different Pokémon while collecting stickers to fill their Pokédex.

Participants will also see their chosen partner Pokémon “evolve” as they progress through the course.

The non-competitive fun run is aimed at families, children and casual fans.

PHOTO: POKEMON ASIA 30TH ANNIVERSARY SITE

Runner’s kit packed with Pokémon goodies

Each registered participant will receive a Pokémon RUN 30 Runner’s Kit containing an event T-shirt, drawstring bag, Poké Ball-themed arm band and Pokédex Search Sheet.

They can also choose a Grass-, Fire- or Water-themed bib, which will determine whether they receive a Bulbasaur, Charmander or Squirtle lenticular card.

The kit also comes with a Pokémon Trading Card Game 30th Celebration booster pack.

Participants who complete quests along the route can collect more goodies, including a Pokémon RUN 30 Gym Badge, Pokémon stickers, first- and second-evolution lenticular cards and a display sheet for the full evolution set.

Finishers will also receive a Pokémon RUN 30 medal.

PHOTO: POKEMON RUN 30

An exclusive plushie is available for an additional $22, limited to three per participant.

Free Pokémon Festival Zone open to everyone

Those who are not taking part in the run can still join the celebrations.

A Pokémon Festival Zone will be open to the public for free, subject to venue capacity.

Fans can shop for 30th anniversary merchandise at a Pokémon Center Singapore pop-up store, explore a Pokémon Time Tunnel tracing the history of the video games, Trading Card Game, anime and local initiatives, and visit photo spots around the venue.

There will also be a Pikachu Parade and Meet & Greet, as well as a Pokémon Experience Zone featuring content from Nintendo Switch 2 titles, the Pokémon Trading Card Game and mobile games.

Registration from $138

Pokémon RUN 30 Singapore Edition will take place at The Kallang on Nov 7 and 8 from 7am to 2pm.

The $118 early-bird slots are sold out. Normal registration is priced at $138, while late entry costs $158.

The Singapore event is part of a wider regional celebration marking 30 years of Pokémon.

This is not Singapore’s first Pokémon-themed run.

South-east Asia’s first official Pokémon-themed fun run, Pokémon Run Singapore, took place at The Promontory @ Marina Bay on Jan 14, 2017. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO FILE

In January 2017, about 6,000 participants aged four to 76 took part in Southeast Asia’s first official Pokémon Run at The Promontory @ Marina Bay.

Led by Pikachu, runners completed a 5km route along Singapore’s waterfront.

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