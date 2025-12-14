After Muji, Daiso at 100 AM mall to close down too

The Daiso outlet at 100 AM mall in Tanjong Pagar will close on Jan 5, announced the Japanese retail chain in a Dec 13 social media post.

Daiso Singapore said the outlet's last day of business will be Jan 4. The post also suggested visiting nearby outlets at Marina Square, Capitol, Chinatown Point and VivoCity.

The 100 AM outlet opened in February 2018.

There are currently 33 Daiso outlets around the island.

The closure announcement came less than a month after the 100 AM outlet of another Japanese retail chain, Muji, ceased operations on Nov 25.

Another Japanese chain, Don Don Donki, still remains at the mall – for now.

