Actor Ben Yeo shuts all 6 Tan Xiang Fish Soup stalls, opens new zichar brand 20 Dishes Only

Actor Ben Yeo launched zichar eatery, 20 Dishes Only, in Yishun with dishes such as prawn paste fish (right) priced from $6.80 to $15.

Eunice Quek

The Straits Times

July 17, 2026

Following reports that he is shutting all six of his Tan Xiang Fish Soup stalls, local actor-host Ben Yeo has been quick to emphasise that it is business as usual for his three Charcoal Fish Head Steamboat outlets.

On July 16, he posted a video on Instagram to thank followers for their concern and reiterated that his Charcoal Fish Head Steamboat outlets remain open in Kallang, Chai Chee and Marsiling, which recently relocated from Woodlands.

Those who want to have fish soup can order it at the Kallang and Chai Chee branches.

Yeo admits that Tan Xiang Fish Soup expanded too quickly, with six outlets launched in 2025 at locations including Clementi, Orchard Towers and Ang Mo Kio.

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“We tried different methods for marketing and branding. Previously, stalls selling fishball noodles and chicken rice could open many outlets because people didn’t have many choices. Now, people are spoilt for choice. We’ve learnt that opening too fast is dangerous,” says the 47-year-old, who also runs Thai eatery Benkok13 in Taman Jurong.

In June, Yeo had to deal with two break-ins at an economy rice stall, a tenant at the Chai Chee outlet of Charcoal Fish Head Steamboat. He says the cases are under police investigation.

The decisions to open and close food and beverage (F&B) concepts over the years are part and parcel of running a business, he adds.

In 2025, he shut modern Chinese restaurant Tan Xiang Yuan in Dickson Road after incurring more than $1 million in losses from the venture. Then, he said his biggest mistake was spending some $800,000 on renovations, which made it difficult for the restaurant to turn a profit.

“You can have a good product and marketing, and you can project how long to run it. But when there’s no ROI (return on investment), you have to stop. This is not only for me, it applies to all businessmen. But my case is magnified because I’m an artiste,” says the F&B entrepreneur.

Yeo points out that there are still more openings than closings for the F&B sector, and highlights that big players in the scene do not just stick to one brand but run a diversified portfolio.

He says he is still in the midst of building the business and hopes to launch a few more F&B brands.

One of them could be his latest zichar concept 20 Dishes Only, which opened in early July at a coffee shop in Yishun.

As the name suggests, the menu focuses on just 20 dishes priced from $6.80 upwards.

These include sambal kang kong ($6.80), French beans with dried shrimp ($6.80), marmite chicken wings ($9.80), salted fish claypot pork belly ($13.80) and steamed fish head ($15) – the most expensive item on the menu.

At $15, steamed fish head is the most expensive item on the menu at 20 Dishes Only. PHOTO: 20 DISHES ONLY

On opening this venture, he says: “Fish head steamboat is not an everyday staple – we realise that people eat it on occasion. So we decided to offer something more affordable, at an average price of $10 a person.”

20 Dishes Only, located at 01-322 GHK Coffeeshop, 645 Yishun Street 61, opens from 11.30am to 9.30pm daily. For more information, WhatsApp 8013-8440.

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