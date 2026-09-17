This TLM Food Expo will be the last one this year, and will feature over 120 exhibitors from both Singapore and overseas.

Up to 90% off, $1 snacks and free mooncakes: TLM Food Expo returns for last show of 2026

Foodies, get ready to head back to Singapore EXPO — TLM Food Expo is returning for its final show of 2026, with discounts of up to 90%, selected snacks and street food from $1, and more than 120 local and international exhibitors.

The event will take place at Singapore EXPO Hall 6A over two weekends, from Sept 25 to 27 and Oct 2 to 4, from 11am to 9pm daily.

Admission is free.

This edition will also feature more than 30 brands making their TLM Food Expo debut, alongside returning favourites.

New Hong Kong pavilion and more vegetarian options

For the first time, visitors can check out a dedicated Hong Kong Pavilion featuring more than 10 brands bringing products and flavours from Hong Kong to Singapore.

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Among them is Hiang Kie Coffee, a Hong Kong beverage supplier established in 1936, as well as Egg N Roll, which will be showcasing traditional-style honeycomb egg rolls and its Hong Kong milk tea-flavoured version.

TLM Food Expo is also collaborating with Vegetarian Food Asia for the first time, bringing in a wider range of vegetarian and plant-based offerings.

Participating brands include Tempeh Plant, Tapas G and Ka Vo Food.

Visitors can also expect products from Malaysia, Thailand, China, Taiwan and beyond.

Up to 90% off and selected food from $1

Those hunting for deals can look out for Expo-exclusive promotions of up to 90% off, as well as selected treats and street food starting from $1.

The first 500 visitors each day can also redeem a complimentary welcome gift, while stocks last.

Everyone can enjoy promotional deals of up to 90% off, with selected treats and street food starting from as low as $1 available.

Shoppers who spend at least $200 in a single day can redeem an exclusive gift and take part in a lucky draw.

There will also be product sampling and tasting sessions featuring snacks, sauces and desserts.

With the Mid-Autumn Festival around the corner, the Food Expo will also be giving out complimentary mooncakes on Sept 25 at 5pm, while stocks last.

Other activities include radio DJ appearances, interactive games, quizzes, challenges and giveaways.

New launches from familiar brands

A number of exhibitors will also be rolling out new products and event-only promotions.

EB Frozen Food, Julie’s and Pacific West are among the brands expected to launch new items at the Expo, with visitors able to sample and buy selected products there.

Other exhibitors include Malaysian brands GPR Gold, Orchid and Soy Asahi, as well as Singapore names such as CMY Satay, CS Tay, Coffee Hock and Encik Guan.

CMY Satay has more than 30 years of experience in Singapore’s satay industry, while Coffee Hock traces its roots back to 1997.

Win freebies with Stomp

Heading to the Food Expo? Stomp has some treats for you, too.

Ten lucky Stomp readers will each win a TLM goodie bag worth $30 each.

To take part, simply:

Follow @stompsingapore on Instagram

Like our giveaway post

Comment what food would you like to try at the Food Expo

Share it on Instagram Stories and tag us

The winners will be selected at random by Sept 24, 12pm and contacted via Instagram. Winners will need to provide their full name, contact number and email address for verification. Voucher collection will be at the TLM Food Expo organiser’s booth during either weekend of the event.

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