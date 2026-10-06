The document claimed that the man met a woman from Taiwan and paid for her trip to Kuala Lumpur during his marriage.

Wife drops 100-page PDF accusing husband of cheating, lying and planning life with another woman: Here’s the TL;DR

A 100-page PDF packed with screenshots, photos and chat messages accusing a husband of cheating before and after his marriage has been making the rounds online.

Among the claims: the man allegedly had a one-night stand before his wedding, later pursued another woman he met in Taiwan while married, and eventually told his wife he wanted an annulment partly because she had repeatedly rejected his attempts to have sex.

The document appears to have been put together by the wife, who states in a disclaimer that it is based on what she found, what she was told and “the receipts” she managed to collect.

TikTok posts sharing the PDF appear to have since been removed, but interest continued after the saga was reposted on the SgTea subreddit.

An Instagram account also shared a summary of the document on Oct 5 in a two-part post which quickly went viral.

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Don’t have time for 100 pages? Here’s the TL;DR of what the PDF alleges.

June 28, 2025: Alleged one-night stand before marriage

According to the PDF, a woman later contacted the wife claiming she had slept with the man at a hotel on June 28, 2025.

She said he had introduced himself as “Ben” and that they had communicated through Instagram.

The PDF contains screenshots which the wife presented as evidence that the man had been using the alias.

This alleged encounter took place about nine months before the couple’s wedding.

March 21, 2026: Couple gets married

The couple married on March 21.

“The day of my wedding, we proceeded with the wedding as completely normal, while I had no idea that my husband had already been sleeping with other girls,” the wife wrote in the PDF.

A photo shows the couple in wedding attire in front of the Chinese double happiness character (囍).

April 1: Wife learns of earlier cheating claims

On the first day of their honeymoon, the wife said the woman from the alleged June 2025 encounter contacted her, informing her that she had “slept together” with her husband in a hotel he booked.

When confronted, her husband purportedly denied sleeping with the woman, claiming that his friend had been using his photo to “catfish girls”. He added that the third party had no proof they slept together.

At the time, she believed his explanation.

Screenshots later included in the document purportedly show that the friend admitted to catfishing women and claimed responsibility for the encounter.

May 30: Husband meets woman in Taiwan

On this day, the husband reportedly met a woman at a club during a boys’ trip to Taiwan.

According to the PDF, he approached her, got her number and began communicating with her after the trip. He also introduced himself to her as “Ben”.

Meanwhile, screenshots show him continuing to chat normally with his wife on May 31, with the PDF stating that “nothing seem[ed] to be amiss”.

July 30 to Aug 2: Pays for woman’s trip to Kuala Lumpur

The PDF claims the husband subsequently arranged and paid for the Taiwan woman’s trip to Kuala Lumpur, while telling his wife he was going on a boys’ gambling trip to Genting.

PHOTO: INTERNET

It alleges that the pair slept together during that trip.

The document also claims the woman still did not know his real identity and that he had lied about details including his name, birthday, age and school.

Aug 5 to 8: 'Work trip’ to Taiwan

Days later, the husband purportedly returned to Taiwan under the guise of a work trip.

According to the PDF, the woman was there, and he attempted to arrange to meet her, including for lunch.

During the trip, she found out the truth about the man’s identity.

Messages included in the document later show “Ben” apologising to the woman for lying about his personal details.

PHOTO: INTERNET

Screenshots also show the woman thanking him for sending her flowers and coffee.

Aug 28: Man asks for an annulment over text

The wife said she received a message from her husband on Aug 28 saying he wanted to annul their marriage.

According to the screenshot, he wrote that since they had “not consummated our marriage”, an annulment might be possible and would allow them to avoid waiting three years for a divorce.

The message came after an argument the previous day, during which he told her: “I think at this point, you should just go find someone else who can handle your temper tantrums. Because I don’t think I can.”

A screenshot apparently from the husband showed he suggested to annul the marriage. PHOTO: INTERNET

He later told her: “You’re right. I guess we’re both tired and I honestly don’t see how things can be fixed at this point. Let’s move on with our lives and hopefully you’ll be able to find someone better who will treat you right.”

The wife said she was “taken aback” that he had raised the annulment over text.

Aug 29: Wife’s father confronts husband over suspected third party

The document also shows the wife’s father confronting the husband on Aug 29 over suspicions that there was a third party.

The husband denied it at the time, telling him in a text: “There is no third party.”

Sept 1: Husband gives 4 reasons for ending marriage

Several days later, he purportedly sent another message listing reasons for wanting to end the marriage.

These included recurring arguments, feeling that life had become harder since they married, separation being repeatedly raised during fights, and a lack of physical intimacy.

“Since we got married, I have repeatedly tried to initiate sex with you, but my attempts have repeatedly been rejected and we have not consummated our marriage,” the text read.

Although he said he respected her “right to say no”, he described the lack of intimacy as an ongoing issue that had contributed to him feeling “unwanted and disconnected”.

The PDF also contains messages purportedly showing the husband trying to salvage his relationship with the woman from Taiwan.

In one exchange, he allegedly discussed the possibility of moving overseas, including seeking permission to work from France and continuing to see her.

Sept 7: Wife discovers the group chat

Describing it as “the day the receipts exploded”, the wife said she discovered a private Instagram group chat involving her husband and several of his friends.

The document contains dozens of screenshots from the chat discussing women, relationships and the Taiwan woman.

In one exchange, the husband allegedly wrote: “Settle marriage first then talk about ldr,” referring to a long-distance relationship.

PHOTO: INTERNET

Another screenshot purportedly shows him saying that his wife was not part of his “roster” and that the Taiwan woman was the only person in it.

The document ends off asking readers to “look at the evidence, and make your own judgement about what is right, what is wrong, and who crossed the line”.

Stomp has reached out to the wife for more information.

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