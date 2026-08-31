Firdaus Daud is set to take over Faishal Ibrahim’s grassroots responsibilities from Sept 1.

Who is Firdaus Daud, the lawyer taking over Faishal Ibrahim’s grassroots responsibilities in Kembangan?

Ahmad Firdaus Daud, a lawyer and PAP reserve candidate in the 2025 General Election, will be taking over former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim’s grassroots responsibilities in Kembangan.

The move was announced by Speaker of Parliament and Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC MP Seah Kian Peng in a Facebook post on Aug 28.

This comes about a month after Faishal resigned from political office over his interactions with a female member of the public.

Here’s what we know about Firdaus, who will join Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC as second grassroots adviser from Sept 1.

1. Was a PAP reserve candidate in GE2025, second grassroots adviser in Punggol

Firdaus, 42, was a reserve candidate for the PAP during the 2025 General Election.

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After the election, he was appointed second grassroots adviser in Punggol under Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and has since been active in the constituency, regularly attending grassroots events and community dialogues.

While he will continue as second grassroots adviser in Punggol for the time being, he will relinquish that role to focus on Kembangan “sooner rather than later”, said Seah.

The GRC’s four MPs are looking forward to Firdaus’ appointment, he added.

2. Said he was ‘devastated’ by Faishal Ibrahim’s resignation

When news of Faishal’s resignation broke, Firdaus was among several PAP members who took to social media to react to the sudden exit.

“I was devastated when I heard. Prof Faishal was my MP for years, and I later had the privilege of having him as my mentor, and my Minister,” he said in an Instagram post.

He added that Faishal often “went beyond what the role asked of him”, and publicly thanked him for his “guidance and sacrifice”.

3. Has been a lawyer for more than a decade

According to his LinkedIn profile, Firdaus is a Fractional General Counsel at ARLC Legal, a Singapore law firm with a specialty in Syariah law.

His role involves providing legal support to growing businesses, including helping them put safeguards in place and comply with regulations.

His past work experience includes overseeing commercial disputes, criminal litigation, and technology-related matters at various Singapore law firms.

He has also served on the board of Pro Bono SG, the charity arm of the Law Society of Singapore, since January 2026.

Prior to practising law, Firdaus was an assistant director at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, where he was involved in ASEAN trade negotiations and public policy relating to community and minority affairs.

4. Is active in the Malay/Muslim community

Firdaus is currently an adviser for M³+@Punggol, a People’s Association and Mendaki volunteer initiative supporting Malay/Muslim families in Punggol.

He is also the founding lead of the Mendaki Professional Networks (Legal), and recently posted about ‘handing over the lead role’ during a lunch session with the team.

The Professional Networks initiative was launched in 2019, with the Legal sector aiming to support, connect, and mentor Malay/Muslim legal professionals and aspiring law students in Singapore.

Firdaus also sits on the Board of Visitors for Community Rehabilitation Centres (CRC), which oversees the welfare and proper management of individuals undergoing rehabilitation. The centres work closely with the National Council Against Drug Abuse.

5. Is married with 2 children

Firdaus is married with two young children, who occasionally appear in his social media posts.

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