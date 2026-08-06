Stomp unpacks the couple’s timeline in and out of court.

Who are Iris Koh and Raymond Ng? A timeline of the couple’s legal battles

Iris Koh and her husband, Raymond Ng, have been involved in a series of legal proceedings since the Covid-19 pandemic, with cases ranging from alleged vaccine fraud and defamation suits to a High Court ruling declaring Ng a vexatious litigant.

Most recently, on Aug 4, a High Court judge barred Ng from starting any new civil legal proceedings without first obtaining the court’s permission.

Here’s a look at the couple’s legal timeline.

Who are they?

Koh, 50, is the founder of anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide, which was set up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Checks by Stomp found that as of August 2026, the group’s Telegram channel has some 4,000 members. It is regularly updated by Koh with anti-vaccine commentaries, forwarded content on local and international news, and updates on Koh’s and Ng’s legal proceedings.

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Ng, 53, is a management consultant and the founder of artificial intelligence platform GetEven.AI.

2021: Police investigate couple over Telegram messages

In November 2021, police investigated Koh and Ng for allegedly instigating more than 2,000 members of their Telegram group to overwhelm public hotlines.

The couple allegedly encouraged members to call the hotlines of the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), and National Care Hotline to complain about stricter Covid-19 measures for unvaccinated individuals.

They also apparently urged callers to ask that their input be escalated to call center managers, with follow-up calls the next day.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE INK

When police approached Koh for investigations, she refused to surrender her mobile phone.

In a video sent to her Telegram group, she claimed she was “suing the government for crimes against humanity” and argued that seizing her devices would amount to obstruction of justice.

The investigation came shortly after YouTube removed anti-vaccination content from her channel for breaching its Community Guidelines.

According to a statement by MOH , Koh’s channel had a history of posting and “perpetuating falsehoods and misleading information about Covid-19 and vaccines”.

2022: Charged over alleged conspiracy involving false Covid-19 vaccination records

Between late 2021 and early 2022, Koh allegedly referred unvaccinated members of Healing the Divide to the clinic of general practitioner Dr Jipson Quah.

According to the prosecution, patients were allegedly injected with saline solutions instead of genuine Covid-19 vaccines.

Quah also allegedly uploaded the results of remote pre-event Covid-19 tests that did not comply with the rules at the time.

As a result, this allowed individuals to attend events using invalid test results and "would have affected not only the subjects tested, but potentially all attendees", stated an MOH complaint filed against him in January 2022.

Koh and Quah were arrested in January 2022, and were later granted bail.

2024: Defamation suit against Calvin Cheng dismissed

In 2024, Koh and Ng, together with three others, filed a defamation suit against former Nominated MP Calvin Cheng over comments he made in a Facebook post in June 2024 criticising people who spread misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines.

The court dismissed the defamation claim after finding that three of the five claimants were not identifiable from the post. They were ordered to pay Mr Cheng $2,500 plus GST in costs.

The judge also dismissed a motion filed by the five claimants seeking to make Mr Cheng remove his post and restrain him from making further such statements in future.

He found that the statements were not clearly defamatory, and ordered them to pay Mr Cheng $8,000 plus GST in costs.

Application against HSA struck out; woman dies by suicide

In September 2024, Koh and Ng were also ordered to pay the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) $12,000 in costs.

They had sought a mandatory order requiring HSA to investigate entities that used celebrities to promote Covid-19 vaccination. The court found the application to be an abuse of process and struck it out.

On Dec 12, 2024, a woman who was facing multiple lawsuits brought against her a man linked to Healing the Divide made headlines after she took her own life .

The cases, commenced between August 2021 and her death, included defamation and harassment claims.

At the time of her death, the woman was found with two handwritten notes that indicated her reasons for suicide. One of them blamed her death on Ng.

Her death drew widespread public attention after it emerged that she had been under significant financial stress.

2025: Lawyers attempt to seize belongings over unpaid legal costs

In February 2025, the court ordered items belonging to Koh and Ng to be seized and sold. This was after the couple failed to pay the legal costs ordered in the defamation suit against Cheng.

Cheng’s lawyers turned up at the couple’s HDB flat in Farrer Park Road on Feb 10 and attempted to execute the enforcement order, but were unsuccessful after being refused entry.

Koh filmed the interaction, telling one of the lawyers: “I suggest you go check it with your colleague, find out what the hell is going on.”

The media were allegedly tipped off about the enforcement order, with several cameramen present at the scene.

Cheng later said in a Facebook post on Feb 20 that Ng and Koh had “paid up all costs” relating to the case.

2026: Couple face ongoing trials, Ng declared vexatious litigant

Ng is separately facing cheating charges involving his company, Candle Consulting.

He was initially charged with 12 counts of cheating in February 2025 involving nearly $61,000.

On July 6, the prosecution proceeded on six charges. Ng is accused of cheating six individuals of around $25,000 by allegedly misleading them into believing they would be acquiring co-ownership of coffee vending machines.

Separately, Koh is standing trial over allegations linked to Covid-19 vaccines, including being part of a conspiracy to make false representations to the Health Promotion Board.

On July 15, Koh and Ng appeared before the High Court after the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) sought to have them declared as vexatious litigants — persons who habitually and persistently, without reasonable grounds, initiates legal proceedings, typically to harass opponents or abuse the court process.

On Aug 4, Ng was declared a vexatious litigant by a High Court judge. He has been barred from starting any new civil legal proceedings, and cannot continue with his existing lawsuits without first getting permission from the High Court.

Koh was instead made subject to a two-year general civil restraint order, meaning she must also obtain the High Court’s permission before commencing any new civil proceedings or applications during that period.

To support its application, the AGC raised four main cases:

In support of its application, the AGC cited four main cases:

the judicial review application against HSA;

the defamation suit against Calvin Cheng;

legal proceedings against the National University of Singapore (NUS); and

a defamation suit against a man named Wong Peng Kong.

In the case involving Wong, Ng was awarded $1 in nominal damages.

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