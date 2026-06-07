Here’s a quick cheat sheet so you know what’s happening without Googling every little thing at 3am.

Watching World Cup 2026 for the first time? Here’s your cheat sheet

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, a quadrennial international football tournament, will be the largest and longest edition in history – and likely the most confusing for first-timers too.

Here’s a quick cheat sheet so you know what’s happening without Googling every little thing at 3am.

Where and when is it?

Hosted across 16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the expanded World Cup will see 48 teams compete in 104 matches – up from 32 teams in previous editions.

It will run from June 11 to July 19. For viewers here in Singapore, most matches will fall between midnight and 6am from June 12 to July 20.

If you’re only watching the decisive matches, here are the key dates (SGT):

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Quarter-finals: July 10 to 12

Semi-finals: July 15 to 16

Bronze final (third place): July 19

Final: July 20

First-ever halftime show

While pre-match ceremonies have been a fixture at past World Cup matches (with this year’s performances featuring the likes of LISA, Katy Perry, Tyla and Michael Bublé), the 2026 World Cup will see its first-ever final halftime show.

The final halftime show is set to take place on July 19 in New Jersey, headlined by BTS, Madonna and Shakira.

Football basics

To earn a place at the 48-team World Cup, national teams went through qualifiers that ran from September 2023 to March 31, 2026. The final lineup was confirmed on April 19.

The group stage features 48 teams split into 12 groups of four, with each team of 11 playing three matches. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, move on to the knockout round.

This begins with the Round of 32, followed by the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, the bronze final and the final. Matches run for 90 minutes – two halves of 45 – with injury time added to compensate for stoppages.

Who is playing?

Familiar football powerhouses will return, with top contenders including Argentina, France, Brazil, England and Spain.

A strong Asian presence will be on display, with Japan, South Korea, Iran, Australia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Uzbekistan among those qualifying.

However, several established football nations did not qualify for the tournament, including Italy, Denmark, Nigeria, Ukraine, Poland and Wales.

The five most recent World Cup champions are Argentina (2022), France (2018), Germany (2014), Spain (2010) and Italy (2006).

Video Assistant Referee explained

A Video Assistant Referee (VAR) is a technology-based system that supports on-field referees in reviewing key decisions and reducing errors during matches. The VAR team typically consists of a lead VAR official, assistant referees and video operators who track multiple camera angles.

The VAR system is usually applied in major match incidents such as goals, penalties, direct red cards and mistaken identity cases.

For this World Cup, the VAR system has been expanded to include second yellow card reviews, corner and goal kick decisions, and faster processing aimed at reducing delays.

Football jargon and betting slangs you should know

During the World Cup frenzy, you might hear plenty of unfamiliar football jargon and betting slang being thrown around. Here’s a quick breakdown of some common terms:

Clean sheet : When a team does not concede any goals.

: When a team does not concede any goals. Offside : When an attacking player is deemed too far ahead of the last defender when receiving the ball.

: When an attacking player is deemed too far ahead of the last defender when receiving the ball. Free kick : A kick awarded after a foul or handball offence.

: A kick awarded after a foul or handball offence. Corner : Awarded when the defending team last touches the ball before it crosses the goal line.

: Awarded when the defending team last touches the ball before it crosses the goal line. Brace : When a player scores two goals in a match.

: When a player scores two goals in a match. Hat-trick: When a player scores three goals in a match.

Some typical betting types can include:

1X2: A common betting format where “1” means the designated home team wins, “X” means a draw and “2” means the designated away team wins.

Handicap: The overall system which means one team is given a virtual head start or deficit before the match “starts”.

Over 2.5 goals = 3 or more goals in the match, Under 2.5 goals = 0, 1 or 2 goals.

For a more detailed explanation of the betting terms, you may check here .

We hope this cheat sheet helps. Stock up on coffee and get comfortable – it’s going to be a long few weeks of late-night football.

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