These World Cup 2026 hotties are scoring goals — and stealing hearts

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has given football fans plenty to cheer about.

There have been spectacular goals, stunning saves and dramatic moments — but let’s be honest, there have also been plenty of handsome footballers making it difficult to keep our eyes on the ball.

In no particular order, here are our picks for the tournament’s 10 biggest heartthrobs.

1. Jude Bellingham, 23 (England)

PHOTO: TOPPSFC/INSTAGRAM, JUDEBELLINGHAM/INSTAGRAM

At just 23, Bellingham somehow combines elite football talent with leading-man charisma. The Real Madrid midfielder is often dubbed a world class player, achieving feats in the football scene such as contributing a whopping 120 goals and assists, before he even turned 21.

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Add that effortless confidence and trademark smile, and it is easy to see why social media can’t get enough of him. Take one look at his latest shirtless photo on Instagram and you’ll see comments like, “So handsome” and “How beautiful this man 😍”.

2. Rúben Dias, 29 (Portugal)

PHOTOS: RUBENDIAS/INSTAGRAM

Sharp suits, neatly trimmed beard and a smile that could sell toothpaste. Portugal’s defensive rock, Rúben Dias, has serious model-off-duty energy. Fans call him “Ruby”, and are excited to see him back in action after his efforts in the 2022 World Cup.

3. Cho Gue-sung, 28 (South Korea)

PHOTOS: CHOGUESUNGKR/INSTAGRAM

Oppa alert! Cho shot to global heartthrob status after the last World Cup, and clearly has not given up the crown. Tall, striking and blessed with K-drama male lead energy, he remains one of football’s most photogenic stars.

4. Lucas Bergvall, 20 (Sweden)

PHOTOS: LUCASBERGVALL/INSTAGRAM

Bergvall brings Scandinavian cool to the pitch — the 20-year-old has been representing Sweden in various international matches since his teens. With his striking features and signature floppy blonde hair, he always looks like he stepped straight off a BookTok romance cover and onto the football pitch.

5. Keito Nakamura, 25 (Japan)

PHOTOS: NAKAMURA.KEITO

Don’t cry, Onii-chan! Nakamura had a visibly emotional reaction after Japan’s recent defeat against Brazil, but he sure played a good game. Nakamura still looks like he could be part of a boyband with his perfectly coiffed hair, tears be damned. Smooth on the ball and easy on the eyes, the GQ-approved cover boy is the kind of player who makes even neutral fans suddenly very invested in Japan’s fixtures.

6. Christian Pulisic, 27 (USA)

PHOTOS: CMPULISIC/INSTAGRAM

Captain America, but make it cute. Pulisic has clean-cut charm, boy-next-door appeal and enough star power to make US fans swoon every time he gets the ball. Fans are looking forward to the AC Milan midfielder’s moves in the upcoming matches.

7. Declan Rice, 27 (England)

PHOTOS: DECLANRICE/INSTAGRAM

Calm, composed and quietly charming, Rice has built a reputation as one of football’s nicest guys. He frequently trends online for his heartwarming interactions with fans — and it doesn’t hurt that he’s easy on the eyes too.

8. Elijah Just, 26 (New Zealand)

PHOTOS: ELIJAH_JUST/INSTAGRAM

The New Zealand winger made history as the first New Zealander to score a World Cup brace. His skills and good looks have made this a breakout moment for this underdog.

9. Jackson Irvine, 33 (Australia)

PHOTOS: JACKSONIRVINE_

Long hair, moustache, tattoos and vintage-rockstar energy — Irvine is not just playing football, he is serving “hot woke guy” aesthetic. Honestly, the man looks like he could headline a music festival after the final whistle blows.

10. Achraf Hakimi, 27 (Morocco)

PHOTOS: ACHRAFHAKIMI

Fast, stylish and effortlessly charismatic, Hakimi has long been one of football’s most fashionable names. Whether Morocco’s captain is sprinting down the right flank or flashing that million-dollar smile, he’s an absolute lock for any hot list.

Of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and there were plenty more heartthrobs we could have included. We had to stop at 10 — but who would make your list?

Now if you’ll excuse us, we’ll get back to analysing... tactics.

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