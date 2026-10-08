The woman shared Instagram posts about the incident which later went viral.

S’pore woman says boyfriend she applied for BTO with cheated with 2 other women: Here’s the TL;DR

A woman who said two other women came forward to tell her they had been involved with her boyfriend while they were dating has taken to social media with screenshots of their messages, exposing derogatory comments he allegedly made about her.

In the Instagram post, she claimed that the man whom she was dating had agreed she wasn’t “f***able”, while describing her to another woman as “ some crazy girl from last time ”, despite applying for a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat with her.

Here’s a summary of what the post alleged.

Man makes derogatory comments about girlfriend

The viral post shared on Oct 7 with the caption, “How to get cheated on”, as the netizen warned others to “never trust a man”.

In one screenshot apparently showing the man’s texts to his friend, he says his girlfriend is “not good looking” .

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When his friend asks if she was “not f***able”, he responds: “Not rlly ah…”

He added: “I also laze to find news ones so might as well”. He also alleged that he was staying with her for the money.

PHOTO: INTERNET

In another message, the man suggests that he wanted to “flip BTO”, which refers to buying a subsidised flat and earning a profit by selling it later. He added that he would leave her if he “(couldn’t) take it alr”.

The netizen later said she had access to his Telegram chats and accused him of lying and manipulating her.

‘Some crazy girl from last time’: Man denies cheating allegations

Following a gut instinct, the netizen said she subsequently discovered that he was texting another woman and reached out to her on Instagram.

When the third party confronted the man, he described the netizen as “some crazy girl from last time ” who “stalk(ed)” him, telling her to ignore the netizen’s claims.

PHOTO: INTERNET

In contrast, the next photo in the Instagram post shows screenshots of the man repeatedly calling the netizen “dear” over text, and the couple had even applied for a Build-To-Order flat together.

She then contacted the third party again to clear the air, informing her that the couple had been going out since end-April .

The other woman, however, said she and the man had started talking on April 9 . Things progressed quickly, with the pair calling each other “ baby ”.

On May 25 , she asked him if they were exclusive, and he said yes.

“Hope that helps you and not here to have any bad blood. I didn’t know u exist,” she concluded.

Man responds with insults

In the post, the netizen added screenshots of texts from the man blaming her for past relationship problems.

“ If u get cheated on once or twice yea maybe u unlucky but 4 times u have to think what kind of person u are, ” one text read.

PHOTO: INTERNET

‘I genuinely had no idea’: Another woman comes forward

A final screenshot showed another woman had texted the netizen, saying that she was involved with the man for a period of time.

The netizen’s name had come up during her conversations with the man, and he had revealed “really personal things ” about her — something that made the woman feel uneasy.

She claimed that she found out afterwards that the man was apparently speaking to three women simultaneously, including herself.

“I genuinely had no idea about you, and I don’t know if you knew about me either, so I’m really not reaching out to blame you at all, I just felt like you deserved to know,” she wrote.

‘I feel stupid’: Woman reflects on emotional fallout

In a follow-up post on Oct 8, the woman shared an emotional voice recording she had sent while everything was unfolding.

She says that she felt “ affected ” by what had happened, and “ angry ” for not seeing it coming.

“ I guess maybe because he was very good at pretending to be nice to me, which is why I actually believed him. Wow, you’re so good at pretending. And I feel like stupid,” she says.

She later posted on Instagram stories that “more than 5 girls” have reached out to her since she posted about the ordeal, and that their relationships with the man overlapped in the same period.

Stomp has reached out to the netizen for more information.

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