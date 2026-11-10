A spokesperson said the attacks targeted two groups of systems.

SPH Media hit by cyberattacks exposing personal data: What you need to know

SPH Media was hit by a series of cyberattacks that exposed some customers’ e-mail addresses, names, mailing addresses and phone numbers.

Here’s a breakdown of what happened, what information was exposed and the measures taken since.

What happened?

SPH Media detected cyberattacks on five of its systems between Nov 4 and 8.

In a statement on Nov 10 , t he company said it believed the attacks were a “concerted effort that was carried out by the same threat actor.”

The attacks targeted two groups of systems: those containing some personal data and those that did not store any.

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Based on preliminary investigations, SPH Media suspects the intrusions may have involved artificial intelligence-enabled attacks.

The breaches were caused by a combination of factors, including software bugs and system configuration issues.

What information was exposed?

For the first group, the exposed information mainly comprised :

E-mail addresses

Some names

Mailing addresses

Phone numbers

The affected data accounted for nine per cent of SPH Media’s database .

However, no payment card details, financial or banking information, or customer account credentials were compromised.

SPH Media’s news sites and subscriptions were unaffected. No corporate customer information was compromised, although some employees’ e-mail addresses were exposed.

The affected employees have been informed and advised to remain vigilant.

What has SPH Media done since the attacks?

SPH Media said it immediately secured the affected systems and engaged external cybersecurity experts to investigate and contain the breaches.

It also r eported the incidents to the Personal Data Protection Commission, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore and Infocomm Media Development Authority, and lodged a police report.

No payment card details, financial or banking information, or customer account credentials were compromised. ST PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEOW

The organisation has since fixed software bugs, updated system configurations and strengthened its security measures to prevent further attacks. It has also stepped up monitoring of its systems.

“SPH Media takes the security and confidentiality of customers’ information very seriously, and has been working very closely with the relevant authorities and third-party specialists,” said the spokesperson.

“We remain committed to safeguarding the information entrusted to us.”

What should affected customers do?

The company advised customers “to remain vigilant and exercise caution” for suspicious and unsolicited e-mails, messages and calls, especially those requesting personal information, passwords or payments.

They should also avoid clicking on suspicious links or attachments .

Those with concerns can contact SPH Media through its online contact page or call its customer service hotline at 6388 3838.

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