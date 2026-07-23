Labour chief Ng Chee Meng will return to the cabinet as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Ng Chee Meng is back in Cabinet: Here’s what you need to know

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng will return to the Cabinet as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office from July 27, marking his first Cabinet appointment since losing his ministerial post after the 2020 General Election.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced the Cabinet reshuffle on July 22, saying jobs and workforce transformation have become a much higher priority for the Government.

“I think he will be able to make a more impactful contribution to tackle the national challenge which we face. So I approached him, and he agreed to do so,” said PM Wong.

Ng’s return has sparked widespread discussion online, with netizens divided over his Cabinet comeback.

Here’s what you need to know about the labour chief, former military commander, husband and father of two daughters.

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Here’s what you need to know about him. PHOTO: ALCHETRON

1. Entered politics in 2015

Ng, 57, entered politics in the 2015 General Election as part of the PAP’s six-member team for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC. After the team’s victory, he was appointed Acting Minister for Education and Second Minister for Transport.

In April 2018, he joined the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) as Deputy Secretary-General. A month later, he was appointed Minister in the PMO and became NTUC Secretary-General.

However, Ng lost his parliamentary seat in the 2020 General Election after the PAP team he led in Sengkang GRC was defeated by the Workers’ Party team led by He Ting Ru. He subsequently stepped down from the Cabinet but remained NTUC Secretary-General.

In November 2020, he was co-opted into the PAP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Two years later, in March 2022, Ng was dropped from the PAP team for Sengkang GRC as the party unveiled three new faces to replace him and two other members.

In early 2025, he was spotted on walkabouts in Fernvale and assisting Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Gan Thiam Poh at a Meet-the-People Session, fuelling speculation that he would contest the newly created Jalan Kayu SMC.

His candidacy was confirmed on April 19 and he went on to narrowly defeat WP candidate Andre Low.

Three days after his victory, Ng said he had asked PM Wong not to appoint him to the Cabinet so he could focus on his duties as an MP and NTUC Secretary-General.

A little over a year after returning to Parliament, he was appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with effect from July 27.

2. Ng had a distinguished military career

Before entering politics, Ng had a distinguished military career.

He studied at The Chinese High School and Hwa Chong Junior College before receiving the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Overseas Training Award in 1987. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at the United States Air Force Academy in 1991, graduated from the Singapore Command and Staff College in 1999, and obtained a Master of Arts in international relations from Tufts University in 2002.

Ng enlisted in the SAF in 1986 and trained as a fighter pilot in the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF). He later served as Chief of Air Force from 2009 to 2013, succeeding his elder brother, Ng Chee Khern, before being promoted to Lieutenant-General and appointed Chief of Defence Force in 2013.

His younger brother, Ng Chee Peng, served as Chief of Navy from 2011 to 2014.

Ng also chaired the organising committee for the state funeral of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, held from March 23 to 29, 2015. He led the first round of the vigil guard during Lee’s lying in state at Parliament House.

He retired from the SAF on Aug 18, 2015.

Prior to joining politics, Ng had a distinguished military career. PHOTO: NG CHEE MENG/FACEBOOK

3. Faced criticism over 2017 MOE dialogue, photograph with Su Haijin

In a statement on May 6, 2025, Ng apologised over criticism of his conduct during a 2017 Ministry of Education dialogue and asked PM Wong not to assign him a government position following the General Election.

He also addressed online comments about photographs showing him with convicted money launderer Su Haijin.

Earlier, a viral Reddit post titled “ex-MOE teacher shares past experience with education Minister” alleged that a minister who attended an MOE dialogue in 2017 had “reacted in anger” to a question raised by the poster and asked attendees whether they read fiction or serious books.

Although Ng was not named, many commenters speculated that he was the minister involved, while others who claimed to have attended the dialogue said the account was accurate.

Responding to the criticism, Ng said: “I do not remember the exact words I used that day as close to a decade has passed since the dialogue. I regret if any of my remarks came across as disrespectful, especially when the participants had raised questions in good faith.

“I could have handled the situation better. I sincerely apologise. I have received and accepted the feedback, and will continue to do better.”

Ng added that he “greatly values” the work teachers do daily and that they make a “tremendous difference” in students’ lives.

Regarding the dinner attended by Su, Ng said it took place “some time back” and that he had no further interactions with him after police investigations and the subsequent criminal charges.

“As the Secretary-General of NTUC, it is part of my work to engage with different companies and private sector leaders,” he said, adding that people often approached him for photographs during such engagements.

4. Income Insurance-Allianz deal

One of the biggest controversies during Ng’s tenure as NTUC Secretary-General was the proposed sale of a majority stake in Income Insurance to German insurer Allianz in 2024.

Ng publicly backed the $2.2 billion deal, saying it would strengthen Income’s competitiveness and benefit policyholders. However, the proposal sparked widespread public and political backlash over concerns that Income’s social mission could be undermined.

The Government later stepped in to block the transaction, and Allianz subsequently withdrew its offer.

Speaking at the PAP rally for Jalan Kayu SMC on April 27, 2025, Ng said the sale was proposed in good faith and considered reasonable at the time.

Parliament later passed a Bill that month requiring the Monetary Authority of Singapore to consult the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth before approving applications involving cooperative-linked insurers such as Income Insurance.

“NTUC couldn’t have known (that) the law would be changed. But we sincerely respected the Government’s view and accept it,” Ng said.

5. He is a Dato and his wife is a Datin

In September 2013, while serving as Chief of Defence Force, Ng was conferred The Most Exalted Order of Paduka Keberanian Laila Terbilang (First Class) (DPKT) by Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah during an official visit to Brunei.

The award carries the title Dato Paduka Seri and is the highest Bruneian state honour conferred on foreign armed forces chiefs, recognising contributions to defence ties between Singapore and Brunei.

Under Bruneian custom, the conferment also entitles his wife, Michelle, to use the honorific Datin. However, Ng generally does not use the title “Dato” in Singapore.

6. Helping the community as MP and NTUC Secretary-General

Since before the 2025 General Election, Ng has maintained an active presence in Jalan Kayu through house visits, Meet-the-People Sessions, community events and regular engagements with residents.

As chairman of the newly formed Jalan Kayu Town Council, he oversaw its transition from Ang Mo Kio Town Council and assured residents there would be no disruption to municipal services or increases in service and conservancy charges.

He oversaw the transition from Ang Mo Kio Town Council. PHOTO: NG CHEE MENG/FACEBOOK

At the May Day Rally on May 1 this year, Ng announced that the labour movement would commit $37 million to support workers and their families that year as Singapore navigates structural economic shifts.

He also announced that NTUC and FairPrice Group would provide $5 million in savings on daily essentials, with union members receiving additional discounts through the FairPrice app.

On June 24, Ng announced that NTUC had secured about 150 job vacancies across 40 companies for migrant workers who were allegedly owed at least two months’ salary by an air-conditioning servicing company.

At the time, NTUC’s Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) had assisted about 400 workers involved in the case.

Earlier this year, Ng also launched the Home Refresh initiative in Jalan Kayu with NTUC Care and volunteers to help lower-income households. Volunteers cleaned, decluttered, repaired and repainted homes, with the programme benefiting dozens of families by April 2026.

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