An aerial view showing the damaged Aeon Mall shopping centre and a collapsed bridge.

Japan earthquake: What you need to know about the deadly 7.1-magnitude quake in Kumamoto

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture on the southern island of Kyushu on July 28, killing at least 13 people, injuring dozens and leaving others missing as rescuers race to search for survivors.

Here are the latest developments:

1. At least 13 people have died

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said at least 13 people have been killed, with rescue teams continuing to search collapsed buildings for survivors.

“Even now, there are people waiting to be rescued, and this is a race against time,” she said, according to Reuters.

An aerial view of the damaged Aeon Mall shopping centre. PHOTOS: KYODO VIA REUTERS

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2. A shopping mall partially collapsed, followed by an explosion

One of the hardest-hit sites was the Aeon Mall Kumamoto, which houses around 200 outlets, in Kashima.

The mall had reopened only last month after years of rebuilding following the devastating magnitude 7.3 Kumamoto earthquake in April 2016.

According to The Straits Times, shoppers and staff were evacuated after the earthquake struck. About an hour later, an explosion of unknown origin ripped through part of the building, tearing away one side of the mall and exposing its steel framework.

Authorities are investigating whether a gas leak caused the blast.

Search teams working overnight pulled a total of eight people from the mall. Five were conscious with light injuries, while two women in their 20s were confirmed dead and one was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. In the latest update, four people remain unaccounted for.

3. Thousands have been evacuated

Government spokesman Minoru Kihara said 9,186 people have sought refuge in 506 evacuation centres across five prefectures, including Kumamoto and Fukuoka, as of the morning of July 29.

Separately, authorities instructed about 260,000 residents in affected areas to evacuate as a precaution.

A residential building on fire. PHOTO: KYODO VIA REUTERS

4. Roads, hospitals and factories have been badly affected

The earthquake damaged roads, disrupted transport and knocked out electricity to more than 36,000 homes.

Hospitals near the epicentre were overwhelmed, with one forced to operate like a “field hospital” after losing power and another suspending admissions after treating dozens of casualties.

Several major companies, including Honda and Tokyo Electron, suspended operations, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) temporarily evacuated workers before gradually resuming operations.

Some passengers aboard high-speed trains at the time of the quake were also injured, and several people are still missing after a chimney collapsed at a Nippon Paper Industries factory.

5. The quake struck an area devastated 10 years ago

The latest earthquake occurred close to the epicentres of the twin earthquakes that struck Kumamoto in April 2016.

Experts told Japanese media that Tuesday’s quake was likely caused by movement along a section of the Hinagu fault zone that did not rupture during the 2016 disaster.

The 2016 earthquakes killed 275 people, injured a further 2,739, and damaged thousands of buildings.

The collapsed stone walls of Kumamoto Castle. PHOTO: KYODO VIA REUTERS

6. Kumamoto Castle was damaged again

The centuries-old Kumamoto Castle, one of Japan’s grandest and best-known castles, suffered damage after part of a stone wall collapsed.

The landmark was also heavily damaged during the devastating 2016 Kumamoto earthquakes and had been undergoing restoration.

On July 28, the castle’s management announced on its social media account that it would close for the day. “We ask everyone to prioritise your own safety above all else in your actions,” the announcement said.

7. Residents have been warned to expect more aftershocks

Japan’s authorities have warned residents to remain alert for strong aftershocks over the coming week.

According to the BBC, there have been more than 60 aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 1 to 4, Japan’s Meteorological Agency said.

Authorities also warned of an increased risk of landslides in areas shaken by the quake, while high temperatures have raised concerns about heatstroke among evacuees and households still without electricity.

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